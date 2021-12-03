RUSSELL Pour House Coffee just upped its service by opening another location in Russell.
The new store, in the shopping center almost directly behind its initial spot, offers many new features including expanded dine-in seating and the space to offer delicious products. Featured on the menu are both customer favorites and products from numerous area vendors.
Tiffanie Ricewick, who owns Pour House along with Kim May, said the new space allows them to serve the community better.
“We can offer so much more food here,” she said. “We can offer full meals and things like that now.”
Some of the breakfast menu items are bacon/egg/cheese, ham/egg/cheese or any combination thereof. Pour House also offers sausage scones, cherry scones, muffins and Danish. Ricewick said that is only the tip of the breakfast iceberg.
Pour House has a lunch menu as well at the new location. Ricewick said that they pull items from other local businesses such as popular area food trucks for its customers. On the sweet side, Pour House also offers confections from a downtown Russell business, Pastry Princess’s Bake Shop. Manager Kirbi Hensley said businesses such as The Pig’s Blanket provide some of whatever they are currently cooking, as does Cab’s Catering, and M & J Rolling Café.
Pour House will continue to offer all the products from Roota-Bakers, and current offerings of all sorts can be found on Pour House’s Facebook page, and in the new location on large message boards behind the counters.
“We serve all of our food all day long, until it runs out,” Ricewick said.
“You can even get chicken salad early in the morning,” Hensley added with a laugh. “Whatever you would like, whenever you would like it.”
The hours at the new store are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The drive-through is open from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Pour House also has a kiosk location at KDMC, which is open 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. It offers most products, though not full dinners.
“We are doing delivery and carryout now,” Ricewick said. The hours for delivery are Monday through Friday, currently 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but she expects those hours to expand in the future. Delivery is available within 6 miles with a $20 minimum order and a $4.99 delivery fee. Carryout can be obtained any time during open hours. Hensley said they have more to come, and more locations on the horizon. Soon they will be opening another location at the KDMC Pavilion, she said, and they look forward to continuing to take care of the needs of the hospital employees.
“And it’s nice to see people come in and use the free WiFi to do their homework and such,” she said.
“We have also had live music, from a local high school jazz band,” Ricewick said. “So, if you want to bring your band or school choir down just give us a call and we’ll set that up.” The number to call with any questions is (606) 388-4100.
“We just love humans,” Hensley said. “We like people to come in and have something to eat and drink, or just rest their heads for a few minutes.”
Special event Saturday
In addition to loving humans, Pour House also loves animals, and will be having an event Saturday where people can come in, make a Christmas ornament with kids, and have holiday pictures taken with their pets.
The event does not require any preregistration and runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is also completely free.
“We just want everyone to enjoy this space at Christmas time, because we all love Christmas,” Hensley said. The pictures are also free, but in digital form only that will be texted or emailed. More information on the event, as well as future events, can be found on the Pour House Facebook page.