Jails are like Denny’s — open 24/7/365.
Any day that ends with a Y, the jail is open.
This weekend was no different — all area jails saw bookings over the weekend.
Anyone named in the lockups should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were booked over the weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Andrea Jo Poole, 44, of Coal Grove, was booked Friday on a bench warrant and a flagrant non-support charge.
• Breelynna M. Adkins, 26, of South Shore, was booked Friday on three bench warrants.
• Cone F. Red, 47, of Coal Grove, was booked Friday on an indictment warrant charging him with cold check in excess of $10,000 and a bench warrant for a traffic ticket dated in 2005.
• Katrina L. Mohl, 60, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Thomas S. Quaadir, 24, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Terry Shawn, 43, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• William K. Hephner, 32, of Ashland, was booked Friday on two bench warrants.
• Donald Clauson, 37, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.
• Kristal G. Curnutte, 41, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a contempt of court charge.
• Trisha N. Turner, 38, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on charges of resisting arrest and public intoxication.
• Jimmie L. Geyer Jr., 46, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on two bench warrants.
Big Sandy Regional
• Ethan K. Spears, 31, of no fixed address, was booked Friday on two counts of first-degree bail jumping.
• Patricia L. Jackson, 34, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on charges of simple possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and driving on a suspended license.
• Homer R. Hale, 43, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense trafficking in meth greater than 2 grams and first offense trafficking in weed less than 8 ounces (two counts).
• Frankie L. Maynard, 46, of Pilgrim, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense trafficking in meth greater than 2 grams and simple possession of a third-degree substance.
• Barbara J. Gordon, 42, of Inez, was booked Sunday on multiple traffic violations, including first-offense driving on a suspended license due to DUI.
Carter County
• Craig A. Halstead, 35, of Huntington, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.
• James P. Bryant, 48, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on a second-offense DUI and multiple traffic violations.
• Stephanie N. Brown, 36, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant, non-payment of court costs, fines or fees and a speeding ticket.
• Kaleb Dickerson, 28, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Justin Daniels, 32, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
Greenup County
• Jonda R. Brown, 42, of Garrison, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
Rowan County
• Dustin Jones, 25, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Kayla Adams, 29, of Ringgold, Georgia, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.
• Pamela Bryant, 62, of Morehead, was booked Friday on two indictment warrants out of Mason County charging her with simple possession of meth, third-degree assault, third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree burglary and third-degree terroristic threatening.
• Rhonda Smith, 50, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense heroin trafficking, first-offense meth trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shelby Donahue, 48, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of simple possession of a first-degree substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Steven Lewis, 29, of West Liberty, was booked Friday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violating an EPO and inadequate muffler.
• Ar’mon Covington, 24, of Akron, was booked Saturday on charges of credit card fraud, simple possession of weed, simple possession of a first-degree substance and driving on a suspended license.
• James Vargo, 36, of West Liberty, was booked Saturday on charges of meth trafficking, second-degree fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence, simple possession of meth, providing false information to police, public intoxication and resisting arrest.
• Kevin L. Brown, 30, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on a contempt of court charge.
• Tracey Adams, 34, of Wellington, was booked Saturday on two indictment warrants charging her with theft between $500 and $1,000 in value and receiving stolen property in excess of $10,000 in value and tampering with physical evidence.
• William Rairden, 42, of Morehead, was booked Saturday for non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.
• Crystal Maxie, 41, of Isonville, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
• Judith McFarland, 58, of Flemingsburg, was booked Sunday on multiple traffic violations, including second-offense driving without insurance.
• William Malcome, 35, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a public intoxication charge and a simple possession of meth charge.