Jails are like Denny’s — open 24/7/365.

Any day that ends with a Y, the jail is open.

This weekend was no different — all area jails saw bookings over the weekend.

Anyone named in the lockups should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were booked over the weekend:

Boyd County Detention Center

• Andrea Jo Poole, 44, of Coal Grove, was booked Friday on a bench warrant and a flagrant non-support charge.

• Breelynna M. Adkins, 26, of South Shore, was booked Friday on three bench warrants.

• Cone F. Red, 47, of Coal Grove, was booked Friday on an indictment warrant charging him with cold check in excess of $10,000 and a bench warrant for a traffic ticket dated in 2005.

• Katrina L. Mohl, 60, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.

• Thomas S. Quaadir, 24, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

• Terry Shawn, 43, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a probation violation.

• William K. Hephner, 32, of Ashland, was booked Friday on two bench warrants.

• Donald Clauson, 37, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.

• Kristal G. Curnutte, 41, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a contempt of court charge.

• Trisha N. Turner, 38, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on charges of resisting arrest and public intoxication.

• Jimmie L. Geyer Jr., 46, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on two bench warrants.

Big Sandy Regional

• Ethan K. Spears, 31, of no fixed address, was booked Friday on two counts of first-degree bail jumping.

• Patricia L. Jackson, 34, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on charges of simple possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and driving on a suspended license.

• Homer R. Hale, 43, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense trafficking in meth greater than 2 grams and first offense trafficking in weed less than 8 ounces (two counts).

• Frankie L. Maynard, 46, of Pilgrim, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense trafficking in meth greater than 2 grams and simple possession of a third-degree substance.

• Barbara J. Gordon, 42, of Inez, was booked Sunday on multiple traffic violations, including first-offense driving on a suspended license due to DUI.

Carter County

• Craig A. Halstead, 35, of Huntington, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.

• James P. Bryant, 48, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on a second-offense DUI and multiple traffic violations.

• Stephanie N. Brown, 36, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant, non-payment of court costs, fines or fees and a speeding ticket.

• Kaleb Dickerson, 28, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.

• Justin Daniels, 32, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.

Greenup County

• Jonda R. Brown, 42, of Garrison, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

Rowan County

• Dustin Jones, 25, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.

• Kayla Adams, 29, of Ringgold, Georgia, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.

• Pamela Bryant, 62, of Morehead, was booked Friday on two indictment warrants out of Mason County charging her with simple possession of meth, third-degree assault, third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree burglary and third-degree terroristic threatening.

• Rhonda Smith, 50, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense heroin trafficking, first-offense meth trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Shelby Donahue, 48, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of simple possession of a first-degree substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Steven Lewis, 29, of West Liberty, was booked Friday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violating an EPO and inadequate muffler.

• Ar’mon Covington, 24, of Akron, was booked Saturday on charges of credit card fraud, simple possession of weed, simple possession of a first-degree substance and driving on a suspended license.

• James Vargo, 36, of West Liberty, was booked Saturday on charges of meth trafficking, second-degree fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence, simple possession of meth, providing false information to police, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

• Kevin L. Brown, 30, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on a contempt of court charge.

• Tracey Adams, 34, of Wellington, was booked Saturday on two indictment warrants charging her with theft between $500 and $1,000 in value and receiving stolen property in excess of $10,000 in value and tampering with physical evidence.

• William Rairden, 42, of Morehead, was booked Saturday for non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.

• Crystal Maxie, 41, of Isonville, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charge.

• Judith McFarland, 58, of Flemingsburg, was booked Sunday on multiple traffic violations, including second-offense driving without insurance.

• William Malcome, 35, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a public intoxication charge and a simple possession of meth charge.

