CATLETTSBURG A grand jury in Boyd County indicted two more people aside from the trio indicted in connection to attempted murder this past week.
An indictment is a formal accusation and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Kenneth R. Buskirk, of South Point, Ohio, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property, a Class C felony. Buskirk was booked at the Boyd County Detention Center with a bond set at $20,000.
James A. Brookshire, of Richmond, Kentucky, was indicted on one count of first-degree, first-offense possession of methamphetamine. Brookshire was booked at the Boyd County Detention Center with a bond set at $10,000.
