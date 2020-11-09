Lock-ups were fairly steady over the weekend, although it’s hard to say in Greenup.
After discovering the Jail Tracker issue was an internal computer error here at The Daily Independent, the weekly locked-up series is back to it’s regular programming. However, when attempting to find the Greenup County inmate roster, it appears that the webpage no longer exists.
Carter County also posted no lock-ups over the weekend — a fairly typical occurrence. Rowan and the Big Sandy had quiet a few — which is to be expected, since both jails are fed by multiple counties. Boyd had a decent bit as well, which is par for the course.
The following people were locked up over the weekend. Any named in the bookings should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Boyd County
• Aaron L. Frye, 29, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a judge’s order.
• Butch Castle, 43, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant out of Greenup County.
• Donald L. Brumfield, 40, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a first-degree possession of LSD (first offense) charge.
• Noah D. Lambert, 41, of Ashland, was booked Friday on charges of third-degree burglary, third-degree trespassing, first-degree possession of heroin (first offense), first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), first-degree possession of LSD (first offense) and a bench warrant.
• Stacey W. Pack, 46, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on charges of second-degree possession of a controlled substance and shoplifting less than $500. Pack also had a fugitive warrant, per jail records.
• Charlton D. McMillen, 41, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and four traffic violations. McMillen also had a fugitive warrant, according to jail records.
• Kyle N. Culp, 24, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• Ming T.L. Smith, 27, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on charges of menacing, public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Big Sandy
• Sanford Lethco, 37, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on a receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value charge and a fugitive warrant.
• Dwight Blevins, 63, of Sitka, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault.
• Ada Preece, 28, of Louisville, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Curtis James, 37, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on three contempt of court charges.
• Michael Compton, 38, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on one charge of non-payment of court fines.
• Kyle Puhl, 31, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on a fugitive warrant.
Rowan County
• Wesley J. Halliman, 28, of Maysville, was booked Friday on a parole violation and an emergency protective order violation.
• Mason Burtram, 33, of Garrison, was booked Friday on multiple traffic related offenses, including driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• David Tapp, 39, of Sharpsburg, was booked Saturday on charges of public intoxication, first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of on a unspecified substance (second offense) and flagrant non-support. Online jail records also show Tapp had two bench warrants and a probation violation pending against him as well.
• Charles Jones, 38, of Jeffersonville, was booked Saturday on four probation violations and charges of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Daniel Darnell, 33, of Owingsville, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of a controlled substance. Online records show Darnell also had a probation violation, bench warrant and a fugitive warrant.
• David Pence, 50, of Dwarft, was booked Sunday on charges of third-offense DUI, third-offense driving on a suspended license due to DUI, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, open container, failure to maintain insurance and failure to wear seat belts.
