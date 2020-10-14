Positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in five school districts in Boyd and Greenup counties since Tuesday, resulting in quarantines for a number of students and staff.
Quarantines include three staffers and 16 children from Oakview Elementary in Ashland after a staffer tested positive, 17 Greenup County High School students after a student tested positive and 13 students and one teacher at Russell Middle School after a student there tested positive, according to school officials.
A Boyd County Middle School staffer and a Raceland-Worthington student have tested positive. No others in the Boyd system have been quarantined as a result, Superintendent Bill Boblett said.
The Raceland student was in virtual education and has not been at school, Superintendent Larry Coldiron said.
The quarantined Oakview children all are in the same kindergarten class and were quarantined when a staffer who works with kindergartners was reported positive Tuesday, Superintendent Sean Howard said. The class is staffed by a teacher and two aides, but Howard would not say which was tested.
Most of the children were waiting for their temperatures to be taken and had not entered the school when the test results were reported Tuesday; the health department and their parents were notified immediately, Howard said.
The Greenup student is a male senior, and the high school got the positive notification Tuesday, principal Jason Smith said. Contact tracing identified 17 students — but no staff — for quarantine, he said.
The notification came early in the day and the affected students were moved to a quarantine room within 30 minutes, he said.
A Russell Middle School student tested positive and 13 students and a teacher were quarantined Wednesday, Superintendent Sean Horne said.
The case is the first positive for the district, he said.
A Raceland-Worthington High School student has tested positive, according to Superintendent Larry Coldiron. The student is on virtual education and has not been at school this year, so no other students or staff require quarantine as a result, he said.
The Boyd staffer was last in the building Friday and showed symptoms Saturday, according to a letter Boblett posted on the district’s website. Boblett would not say whether the staffer is a teacher.
The current standard for quarantine is based on proximity to the infected person of less than six feet for at least 15 minutes.
Officials in each district said affected buildings and buses have undergone extensive cleaning.
Greenup County Health Department director Chris Crum said he remains confident students are safe in school.
"The schools are good to work with to get information and to contact people quickly. They have plans in place. ... I'm confident in the diligence of the schools," he said.