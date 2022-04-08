Most March Madness fans cheered on their favorite team until the last second on the scoreboard ran out — whether it was Ashland’s Mykasa Robinson in the Final Four with the Louisville Cardinals, or Kentucky losing to giant killer Saint Peter’s.
This past Final Four Sunday, Kentucky Wildcats fans had a great opportunity at Boyd County Public Library’s Midland branch to see Dr. Edward Smith portray March Madness Maverick, coach Adolph Rupp.
Rupp led UK into battle in 20 NCAA basketball tournaments. And in Rupp’s time it was much harder to qualify for the tournament, which only consisted of eight teams in its first year, 1939, and 25 teams when Rupp retired in 1972, compared to 68 teams this year.
Rupp became a Kentucky icon with 876 wins, at that time the record for a NCAA Division I coach. His career .822 winning percentage is second only to Gonzaga coach Mark Few’s .836 tally. Rupp led the University of Kentucky to four NCAA titles, one NIT championship, 27 SEC regular season championships and 13 SEC Tournament championships. There wasn’t an SEC Tournament every year when Rupp coached, and Kentucky was in the Southern Conference when he arrived in Lexington. UK’s 1946 NIT was equivalent to a national championship.
Rupp was assistant coach of Team USA’s 1948 gold medal-winning Olympic basketball team, loaded with a UK starting five, featuring Team USA’s leading scorer Alex Groza, Ralph Beard, Wallace “Wah Wah” Jones, Cliff Barker and Kenny Rollins.
Straight from leading Freemont High School to a third-place finish in the Illinois state basketball tournament in 1929, Rupp moved to the brighter spotlight of coaching the Kentucky Wildcats, with help from an Ashland Tomcat legend.
Born in Morehead, Ellis Johnson was an all-around athlete for the Ashland Tomcats that parlayed into being the Jim Thorpe of UK sports, lettering in basketball, football, track and field, and baseball. Ellis was the only UK student on the athletic council who chose Rupp as basketball coach, and he supported Rupp. Johnson became Rupp’s first All-American in 1933.
Sports Illustrated printed that when vice-presidential candidate Senator Ed Muskie was scheduled to speak at UK’s Memorial Coliseum in 1968, Rupp was told by a U.S. Secret Service official that he needed to cancel a practice session. However, Muskie postponed the engagement after he learned Rupp said, “If Muskie stops Kentucky basketball practice, he will lose votes here.”
Portraying a legend like Rupp is a tall order, but something that Smith, a theater teacher at Georgetown College, makes look easy.
Smith concedes, “My immediate response was, ‘absolutely not.’ The more I read about him, the more I thought, ‘wow, he would be an interesting person to get to know, and to portray.’” After losing a game badly with Freeport in a new blue suit, Rupp reverted back to only wearing brown suits, a tradition he never stopped, and Smith, as Rupp, wears a brown suit, along with Brownline eyeglasses like Rupp’s, and a fancy fedora hat, like Rupp favored. Rupp was often called “The Man in the Brown Suit.”
Smith highlighted Rupp’s last season in 1972 right before he was to retire at age 70, the mandatory retirement age then for UK employees, even though he turned 70 before the season began.
Smith kept spectators smiling and laughing, as he nailed Rupp’s mannerisms. For over an hour of acting, and a question and answer session, Smith spoke as if he was in majestic Memorial Coliseum, former arena for UK men’s basketball. He started the show saying, “In another few minutes I might have been gone. I always tell my players that 6:30 means 6:00, 5:45 when it comes to being on time.”
Basketball rules were few, and much different when Rupp came to UK.
“Every time we scored a basket,we stopped the game (to have a jump ball). Stopping after every time you scored slowed it down tremendously.”
Playing for the Kansas Jayhawks, Rupp was around basketball royalty.
“I had the pleasure of being coached by the great Phog Allen. But I also had the pleasure of associating with Dr. James Naismith (creator of basketball). I asked Naismith about basketball, and he said, ‘Adolph, to tell you the truth, I never thought the game would amount to much. I never believed it would grow to be a national sport.’ He could be in here in Memorial Coliseum with some 14- or 15,000 of our friends and he’d get a kick out of it.”
At one point Smith quipped, “If I am forced to retire it’s going to be because of sickness, the athletic board is just sick and tired of me.”
Another line exhibited Rupp’s sense of humor after a loss. “This little old lady whose standing just directly behind me, just right, right up behind me, and I step back and I said, ‘Excuse me ma’am, no offense.’ She looks me up and down and says, ‘damn little defense, either.’” Near the show’s end Smith picked up his overcoat and basketball and said he was leaving, and said, “I know I’m blunt. I know I’m right.”
Smith said Rupp was grand potentate of the Oleika Shriners Temple in Lexington, and was instrumental in raising money for the Lexington Shriners Children’s Hospital on Richmond Road, that closed in 2017 when their new hospital opened on UK’s campus.
“Rupp said if you think you have a problem, go visit children at Shriners Hospital.” Smith mentioned that the popular Rupp still had a local TV show for two years after he retired, even though his replacement, coach Joe B. Hall, had his own TV show.
Rupp died on Dec. 10, 1977, ironically a night that Kentucky beat Rupp’s alma mater, Kansas. A few months later on March 27, the Wildcats beat Duke while winning their fifth NCAA championship. Rupp is buried just 1 mile from Rupp Arena, in Lexington Cemetery.
Smith has done his Rupp show in 93 counties, and performed for almost 17.000 people. He’s portrayed Rupp for 22 years, and says he wants to do it as long as people want to see him do it. The performance was part of the Kentucky Humanities Council’s Kentucky Chautauqua Series, which features reenactments of 30 historical characters. Smith also performs sometimes as Chief Justice John Marshall Harlan. The Chautauqua Series is also a family affair with Smith’s wife and two sons portraying historical Kentuckians.