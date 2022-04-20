When Senior Adviser to the Governor Rocky Adkins turned on the news Tuesday morning he saw Buc-ee the Beaver appear on his screen.
Adkins said he was watching live as the first ever Buc-ee’s Travel Center opened up in Richmond at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
"My goodness! I could not believe the crowd I saw here early this morning to visit Buc-ee's here in Madison County and the city of Richmond," he cheered.
Bright-eyed and bushy-tailed at the early morning event himself, Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe was the one to open the doors to the travel center that morning at 5:30 a.m.
The mayor noted there was a long line of people at the travel destination who were waiting to get inside on the first day the store was open to the public. Some of whom, were from Madison County, Kentucky; others came from outside of the state — from Maryland and Indiana.
One woman said Richmond's new location was the 27th Buc-ee's she had visited throughout the nation.
Later that same day, Mayor Blythe and Adkins were present at the ceremonial ribbon cutting, which took place around 11 a.m. and featured state, county and city government officials in celebration.
The event was almost exactly one year following the groundbreaking ceremony which took place in April 2021.
"For me, it is hard to believe that just a year ago this month, we stood right here for a groundbreaking and this was just an open field with heavy equipment," City Manager Rob Minerich, who lead the opening remarks, said on Tuesday. "A year later, we are open so we are excited about Buc-ee's being here. We want to thank Buc-ee's for their investment in our community, and they certainly have a recipe for success."
Adkins joined in the remarks, who was present on behalf of Governor Andy Beshear, who was out of the state on Tuesday.
"It was less than a year ago that we stood on this very spot and we broke ground for what is an unbelievable destination," Adkins began. "Not a fuel stop, not a convenience store, but really a destination."
It is this destination that not only has provided more than 200 jobs to the area, but Adkins said this new facility will open up more economic opportunity for the surrounding area.
"The economy is growing, and great jobs are being created. To have this destination as a part of Kentucky is really special. So as we open up the doors and as we cut the ribbon here today, this is the first of three (Buc-ee's) that are going to be here in Kentucky and, Beaver, we hope more!"
Sixth Congressional District Representative Congressman Andy Barr also spoke of the economic opportunity that could come in the nearby Richmond Industrial Park.
"This is more than just 200 jobs right here," Barr said. "Madison County is on fire!”
Barr said one of the reasons the city has so much economic activity was because of great leadership in Madison County, pointing to Richmond Mayor Blythe, who was the head of the commission which approved the Buc-ee's installment.
Blythe said the event was nothing less than a "wow" moment. He related the opening day to a Black Friday event, and said he expected it to be like that continuously.
"I have met folks from around the country who have come to ... this destination," he said. "How proud we are, here, to be able to host this first Buc-ee's in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Now I am looking forward to the days to ahead because there is something else we consider as we look at this somewhat empty Exit 83 interchange."
He shared applause for the Industrial Development Director David Stipes, as the industrial parks was just in the distance.
Finally, the audience heard from the owner of Buc-ee's, Arch "Beaver" Aplin III.
"I am so humbled to be here, really we are. Two of my favorite times of business is a groundbreaking, and a ribbon cutting and so this is phase two of that opportunity that I get to do here," Aplin said. "(Adkins) mentioned, thank you for believing in the community, and I want to tell you guys that was an easy thing to do. Everyone here just blew us away with the hospitality, business friendly. I am telling you it took, from the day we submitted the plans, it took 13 days to get our permit. I don't even know how to explain to you all what that is like in the business world. In any normal time, much less where we have been."