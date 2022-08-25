ASHLAND Pro wrestlers and actors will headline this year’s Highlands Pop Con 2022, sponsored by Time Warp.
The event, scheduled for Sept. 10 at the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center, will include vendors, as well as:
- Pro wrestler Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, a retired professional wrestler best known for his work in the World Wrestling Federation. He also worked for World Championship Wrestling under a wide variety of names. He held nine titles throughout his career, and is a former WWF World Tag Team Champion with Greg Valentine. He also competed for major singles titles on pay-per-view and television, headlining the Starrcade 1994, in a match against then-WCW World Heavyweight Champion Hulk Hogan. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2019.
- Pro wrestler Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, son of wrestler Johnny Valentine, has spend more than five decades collecting more than 40 championships, including the NWA United States Heavyweight Championship, WWF Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship, NWA World Tag Team Championship and WWF World Tag Team Championship. An alumnus of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, the World Wrestling Federation and World Championship Wrestling, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2004 and the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016.
- Actor Isaac C. Singleton Jr., a native of Melbourne, Florida, also is a producer, known for “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003),” “Planet of the Apes (2001)” and “Transformers: Fall of Cybertron (2012).”
- Actor Tom Sizemore is known for his supporting roles in films such as “Born on the Fourth of July (1989),” “Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991),” “Passenger 57 (1992),” “True Romance (1993),” “Natural Born Killers (1994),” “Strange Days (1995),” “Heat (1995),” “Saving Private Ryan (1998),” “Red Planet (2000),” “Black Hawk Down (2001)” and “Pearl Harbor (2001).” He’s also known for voicing Sonny Forelli in the video game “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.”
Attendees are asked to enter the museum through the 17th Street parking garage.