A Morehead State alumna is up for a prestigious educator award.
Katie Hale, a third-grade teacher at Ponderosa Elementary School, is a semifinalist for Kentucky’s 2024 Teacher of the Year award.
“I like getting to know the kids and finding their strengths and their weaknesses and helping them grow,” said Hale.
Born in raised in Boyd County, Hale graduated from Boyd County High School in 2007. Hale went on to graduate from MSU with a bachelor of arts in elementary education, K-5, in 2011. She continued her education by earning a master's degree in teaching leadership, K-12, from the University of the Cumberlands.
Hale has been beloved by her students and her co-workers.
“She really had a deep connection with each and every student and she was very, very kind to every one of us,” said Braelyn Dotson, a current fifth-grader and Hale’s former student.
Brian Eerenberg, Ponderosa Elementary's principal, said Hale has worked hard to be in the running for Teacher of the Year.
“Continuously focuses on the student and their needs," he said. "Her focus is always on how we can improve what we do for the benefit of the students.”
In addition to being an educator, Hale is also a digital learning coach and a primary talent pool coordinator.
The final winner for Kentucky’s 2024 Teacher of the Year will be announced on Sept. 13 at the award ceremony in Frankfort.