The need to ensure everyone has the opportunity to vote, and to do so safely, has brought historical changes to the voting process amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many have chosen the absentee-ballot option, with Boyd County processing 7,719 such ballots; this contrasts with the 2016 primary, in which the total number of votes (including absentee) was 2,734. But the increased number of absentee ballots is not the sum of the election process.
Voters who did not choose the absentee method will still be able to cast their votes in person in the county where they are registered to vote. There will be major changes in this election process, including a drastically reduced number of voting locations. There will also be an increased amount of time required to total the votes cast, with a projected date of final count being June 30.
Janet Greer from the Boyd County Election Board said that everyone has been working hard, sometimes into overtime, to make sure every voter will be able to cast their votes.
“We are entering the absentee ballots as soon as they come in,” Greer said. “They are put in locked boxes and only the sheriff and election officers have keys.” Another layer of security, she said, was the boxes require multiple keys to open, necessitating the physical presence of the sheriff and officers to open them.
In-person voting will be done by machine, Greer said, but the polling locations have been reduced to three — the Senior Center in Catlettsburg, Poage Elementary and Boyd County Middle School.
“When you arrive, you will sign in with an Epoll Book (similar to an iPad), and these devices update immediately,” Greer said. “Then you will be able to cast your vote.”
The use of the Epoll Book, Greer said, eliminates the possibility of a single voter casting multiple votes. “There is a very high degree of accuracy in the process.” Greer said poll workers will be using PPE (personal protection equipment) including masks and gloves. Machines will be sanitized after every use, and social distancing guidelines will be maintained at all times.
Talena Elam at the Carter County Clerk’s office said Carter County will be following similar procedures. Carter also had an increase in absentee ballots, with voters either going through the online portal or calling the courthouse to have the applications mailed to them, and then filling out and mailing them back to the courthouse. Absentee votes must show a postmark of June 23, Elam said.
“We are going to have four locations where voters can cast their vote,” Elam said, referring to Prichard Elementary, East Carter Middle School, Olive Hill Elementary and West Carter Middle School.
“All locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” Elam said.
Elam also pointed out the difficulty in providing totals on the votes.
“We will only be able to give the totals for in-person voting that night, because all the mail in votes won’t have arrived yet,” Elam said.
Carter County will also be using the Epoll sign-in technology and will practice social distancing and all other health guidelines such as the wearing of PPE and cleaning machines between each voter using the machines. In addition, Carter County also has two locations where voters will be able to cast their votes early. This is available now through June 22 at the Grayson Courthouse and the Olive Hill Post Office. Both are open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.
Greenup County Clerk Pat Heineman said Greenup County is doing everything possible to ensure a safe and accurate vote on June 23. This year, absentee ballots will play a larger part in the election process across the state and country, but Heineman said there is no cause for concern about the accuracy or security.
“We have absentee votes every election,” Heineman said. “Many people need to vote this way, and when they come in they are counted by equal representation of both parties. And detailed counts are kept on them, so I have every confidence in the absentee mailout.”
Part of the security involved, Heineman said, is scanning of the voter’s signature and comparing it to driver’s license of ID signatures, and, if necessary, a further review and directly contacting the voter.
Heineman said Greenup County is doing its part to comply with state guidelines to protect the health and safety of voters. Part of this entails (as in Boyd and Carter) the reduction of the number of locations where individuals can cast their votes in person.
The process has required a lot of work to get ready for June 23, and Heineman said that although it is necessary, she would much prefer having normal precinct voting.
“But I really feel as though all of this is helping to keep people safe,” Heineman said. “We have two polling locations (Greenup County High School and the old Raceland High School Gymnasium), and we will be following all the social distancing guidelines. So, I am hoping there won’t be long lines, but you really don’t know.”
Heineman said that she appreciates that some people might find the necessarily unique voting mechanics inconvenient but asks people to understand that this is one time and that the inconvenience might be helping to keep their families and neighbors safe.
Greenup County will be following all the guidelines including the wearing of PPE and cleaning machines between each vote.
All polls will open at 6 a.m. and will be closed at 6 p.m. the voting locations for each county are as follows:
Boyd
• The Senior Center, Catlettsburg
• Poage Elementary
• Boyd County Middle School
Carter
• Prichard Elementary
• East Carter Middle School
• Olive Hill Elementary
• West Carter Middle School
Greenup
• Greenup High School Gymnasium
• Old Raceland High School Gymnasium