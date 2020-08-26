ASHLAND A long-serving City Commissioner accused of pedophilia by a political rival has said he will not step down, despite outcry on Facebook for his resignation.
Over the weekend, a marriage license issued in Virginia resurfaced showing Marty Gute, then 24 years old, married a 14-year-old girl in October 1979. Originally posted two years ago on now-city commission candidate Becky Miller’s “Boot the Gute” Facebook page, the information has gained traction in the public sphere.
In two separate statements, both the commissioner and his second wife, Patricia McKnight, denied any wrongdoing by Gute in the union.
“These allegations are totally false. I have never had any inappropriate sexual contact with anyone. The fact of the matter is, we were married for 10 years and have children and now grandchildren together. We joined the church, we were active in all the kids’ activities at school and church and had many friends together. We remain friends to this day. I have no intention on resigning my position as City Commissioner,” Gute said.
McKnight’s statement mirrored her ex-husband’s.
“Me and Marty got married when I was 14. We were married for 10 years. We had a daughter together. We had his son (from his first marriage) I raised for 10 years with him. We have two grandchildren together. I mean, we’re friends to this day. We joined Rose Hill Baptist Church and were members there. We’ve been active throughout the years with the kids. So I don’t know what the big issue is with everybody,” McKnight said.
The reopening of the issue occurred over the weekend, when former Ashland restaurant owner Robert Batchelor — who became embroiled with city officials in a libel suit a few years ago — issued a statement on Facebook equating the recent arrest of local musician Larry Whitt on sex abuse charges to Gute’s situation.
Another man, Anthony Gibson — who in the past has accused Gute of attempting to get his wife fired from her job because she put out a “Boot the Gute” sign in her yard during the lead-up to the 2018 election — then posted an un-redacted copy of the marriage license. McKnight’s name has since been redacted.
After Batchelor’s post was shared hundreds of times, Miller added in her 2 cents and put a copy of the license on both her personal and campaign Facebook pages.
Both Batchelor and Miller have said they have communicated through text sporadically over the last two years and have never met in person. They spoke over the phone for the first time Monday, Batchelor said.
Both deny there are any political motivations behind the disclosures. Miller claims if Gute resigns and does a couple other things, she’ll drop out of the race.
“If he resigns and pulls himself from our Ashland sports coaching, I’ll drop out. If he voluntarily resigns. Not forced out — if he speaks up, makes a statement and does the right thing. And tells the truth about about his residency two years ago. I’ll drop out,” Miller said.
Continued Miller: “It’s not political. Not at all. This was something I started the crusade about two years ago when I was just a resident. I had nothing to gain. I was drug through the mud. But I had nothing to gain from it whatsoever.”
Miller first entered the public arena when she started a campaign against Gute in 2018 on the assertion that he had moved to Mt. Sterling and was no longer a resident of Ashland. The two had been next-door neighbors.
Gute contends the disclosure of the license is dirty politics.
“It’s purely political in nature. I have never had a charge against me. I have volunteered for the last 40 years in the school system and worked in the school system. You have to pass a background check … there’s never been an accusation or a charge,” Gute said.
Gute continued, “So it’s purely to damage your reputation, your credibility. I led the ticket on the poll and I was three votes short on another. That’s a threat to some people.”
Miller has claimed Mayor Steve Gilmore told her about the marriage two years ago during a conversation regarding issues she was raising about Gute’s residency within the city.
“He (Gilmore) was a teacher and had bus duty and he said that he knew Marty from being a prior student of his. So he said Marty would pull in at the end of the day at bus duty and would watch this girl. He didn’t know at first what he was doing. He (Gute) would just sit there and watch these buses being loaded. He said the next thing you know, the little girl is walking over and talking to Marty and the next thing you know she’s pregnant and the next thing you know she’s married and having a baby,” Miller said.
Gilmore said he “could not validate her making a comment like that.” Gilmore confirmed he was at the school as an assistant principal in 1979, but did not recall seeing Gute on the campus.
“That’s not accurate at all,” Gilmore said. “I had no knowledge of this girl who I’m assuming from everything I read is who Mr. Gute ended up marrying.”
Miller said Gilmore is “a coward.”
“That’s the way the mayor is — he will speak to your face and walk next door and tell everything he knows about you,” Miller said.
When confronted with the account as told by Miller, Gute was surprised.
“I never had anything to do with going to school or going around it. I didn’t even know where she went to school until after we met. I did not go to the school at all,” Gute said.
He stated that he had met the girl in question at a party back in a disco on Greenup Avenue in 1979 and did not know her age when he engaged in relations with her. Once he discovered her age, Gute said he had to do the right thing.
“It wasn’t a secret,” Gute said. “We got baptized in front of 500 people at Rose Hill Baptist Church.”
McKnight said she didn’t believe a crime occurred.
“To me, there was no crime done. My mother signed, which everybody sees on the certificate because Kentucky wouldn’t allow it. That’s why we went to Virginia,” she said.
Miller said she corroborated the mayor’s information — which is disputed by the mayor — by paying for an Ancestry.com account and looking up Gute’s records. That’s how she found the marriage license and other documents that have not been disclosed, such as a birth certificate from the child of that marriage.
The Daily Independent was able to independently locate the birthdate of that child, which indicates that McKnight was pregnant when she wedded Gute.
“I have everything I need to prove it. I had everything to prove the residency,” Miller said. “It was brushed under the rug. They did nothing with it.”
Gilmore, a veteran of Ashland politics, said campaigns “should be run on the merits of the candidate, not the perceived demerits of others.”
“If someone doesn’t have the merits to run, this is what they do. It’s so unfortunate, this is so hurtful for the families and I’ve never seen something like it,” Gilmore said.
Miller said she had steered away from attacking Gute, until Batchelor’s post forced her hand, she said. When asked about the damage these disclosures could do to the grandchildren and children involved, Miller said she didn’t “know how to protect innocent people in order to make the guilty person atone for what he’s done.”
“That’s why possibly so many people have let it slide, let it go,” Miller said. “He deserves to be held accountable for what he did. It’s sick.”
Monday afternoon, less than 10 people showed up to a picket in front of the city building Miller organized demanding Gute’s resignation. Batchelor said he felt like the point he was trying to make was being politicized with that move.
“I did not have anything to do with organizing the protest,” he said. “I felt like we were rushing into a political stream than an issue of what I thought it was about. I explained to Becky I don’t want to become the focal point of this. You have to fight your fight. If you choose to create a rally, I’ll support it.”
One protester present on Monday, Laura York-Butler, said she turned out because she felt “it’s important for city officials to be held accountable for their past actions, including allegations this serious, marrying an underage girl.”
“That’s a serious crime he should address the public and explain the situation or defend himself or whatever. I’d like to see him resign,” York-Butler said.
The Millers and the Gibsons were also present at the picket.
City Commissioner Amanda Clark did not say one way or the other whether or not she supported calls for Gute’s resignation.
“As a sitting commissioner, there are very definite laws about how a commission can remove a sitting commissioner. I don’t think any of this fits into those laws. In terms of a resignation, that decision is Commissioner Gute’s and Commissioner Gute’s alone,” she said.
However, Clark did comment on the vitriol of the election.
“This campaign and what it’s shaping out to be is an embarrassment for every citizen of Ashland. It’s really sad this is the place we’ve come to,” she said.
Commissioner Bernice Henry — who was appointed following the Pat Steen debacle a few months ago — declined to comment. Incoming Mayor Matt Perkins did not return calls for comment.
With the election close to two months away, what happens if both these candidates wind up on the City Commission together?
Gute said he’s going to “stick to the script of city business.”
Miller said it would be “awkward, but we’d have to work together.”
