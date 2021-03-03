CATLETTSBURG An Ashland woman has been accused of smuggling meth into the Boyd County Detention Center.
Joanna M. Caddell, 37, was charged Thursday with first-degree promotion of contraband, a class D felony punishable with between one and five years in prison.
Caddell entered the jail with the drug at around noon on Thursday, court records show.
Jail records show Caddell had been picked up by Ashland Police in connection with a bench warrant issued in a 2019 traffic case.
She is being held at the county jail on a $1,000 bond in the contraband case and $250 on the bench warrant.
