WHEELERSBURG The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office has announced charges for a Wheelersburg man accused of striking a 75-year-old woman with a truck and a shopping cart during a parking lot robbery in New Boston.
Robert G. Porter, 34, was charged Tuesday with aggravated robbery, according to a release from the office. Porter is being held at the Western Regional Jail in West Virginia on unrelated charges.
Officials have an extradition request in place in West Virginia so he’ll be shipped over to Ohio.
The sheriff’s office said the woman was assaulted in the parking lot of the New Boston Walmart on July 8 when the suspect was stealing her purse. The victim approached the sheriff’s office on Aug. 10, after an initial inquiry by the New Boston Police Department, according to the release.
Sheriff’s office detectives said they were able to identify Porter via surveillance footage at the Walmart and the Wheelersburg Kroger, where he is accused of using the victim’s credit card after the robbery.
On Monday, detectives located the truck used in the robbery at a home in Wheelersburg, the sheriff’s office said.
Detectives also learned during Porter’s West Virginia arrest, he was found to be wearing the same clothing he wore on the day of the robbery, the news release stated.
Scioto Sheriff David Thoroughman said “the arrest was the result of his detectives working quickly, once being notified of the robbery.”
The sheriff’s office recognized the assistance of loss prevention departments at Walmart and Kroger, as well as the assistance of the Western Regional Jail staff.
More charges are forthcoming and the case will be presented to the grand jury, according to the release.
Anyone with any information on the case should contact Det. Sgt. Jodi Conkle at (740) 354-7338.