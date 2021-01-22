GREENUP An 18-year-old West Virginian was found Jan. 17 driving drunk in Worthington with two teenagers and a bag of weed in his trunk, according to court records.
Greenup County deputies were investigating reports of a some runaway kids when they came across the suspect, Nathanial Lee Adkins.
Deputies figured the Lincoln County boy was loaded, based on his glassy, bloodshot eyes, the booze on his breath and his flunking of a field sobriety test, records show.
While deputies noticed he had four teenagers piled into his 2014 Chevy Malibu, what they didn’t expect was two more riding in the trunk, records show.
“After we were made aware of the extra two juveniles in the trunk, a baggie of marijuana was located,” one deputy wrote.
The two kids in the trunk were aged 15 and 17, records show.
Adkins was booked Jan. 17 on charges of first-offense DUI, endangering the welfare of a minor, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, possession of marijuana and driving without a license.
He is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.
(606) 326-2653 |