CATLETTSBURG The Catlettsburg Police Department can’t release too many details regarding Tuesday’s shooting in the city, according to an investigator.
Police investigator Terry Clark said he is still in the process of gathering data and details regarding the incident that resulted in a man shot in the hip.
He said police are currently treating the incident as a drive-by shooting, but are still piecing together what exactly happened.
The victim in the case arrived at a residence around 2:30 p.m. on Bath Avenue in Ashland shortly after the shooting, according to Major Ryan Conley of Ashland Police. He was then taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center before being transported to Huntington for treatment for his wounds.
Police have not released the name of the victim or any potential suspects in the case.
“I have a lot of active leads in this case, so I have to play them close to the vest,” Clark said.
(606) 326-2653 |