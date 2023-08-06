A South Shore man has been arrested for possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, according to a Russell Police Department press release.
The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office and Russell Police began a joint investigation when they received information from an online group known as “Predator Poachers.” The group stated they lured Austin J. Hardin, 20, to a location in South Shore under the pretense he was meeting a juvenile female, according to the release.
Investigators interviewed Hardin and discovered he possessed child sexual abuse material on his phone. He was arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance of a minor.
He was taken into custody at the Greenup County Detention Center.
The case remains under investigation by Sgt. Zak Clark (Greenup County Sheriff’s) and Russell Det. Joe Dixon.
Russell Police is giving the Ashland Police Department Cyber Crimes Unit special thanks for assistance as well as the Greenup County Attorney’s Office.