CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man who was shot in the leg last month after deputies said he pointed a gun at an officer has been indicted by a Boyd County grand jury.
Christopher W. Artrip, 41, was extradited last week back to Boyd County, after sitting at the Western Regional Jail upon his release from a Huntington hospital.
On Tuesday, a grand jury issued a nine-count indictment against Artrip on a wide range of the criminal code, from attempted murder of a police officer to an expired tag.
Other charges against Artrip include first-degree fleeing or evading police, receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, driving on a license suspended due to DUI (second offense), resisting arrest and improper display of registration plates.
If convicted on the attempted murder charge, Artrip could face between 10 and 20 years in prison.
Artrip is accused of pointing a pistol at a Boyd County deputy during a foot chase on Nov. 3. The deputy fired his service pistol at Artrip, wounding the man and taking him into custody, according to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department.
Artrip is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.
(606) 326-2653 |