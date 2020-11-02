ASHLAND A 21-year-old man is in jail after police said he fired a gun at the victim of a Halloween night robbery.
Major Ryan Conley of the Ashland Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of Evans Street and Adams Avenue after reports of gunfire. While responding, the victim called and said a man stuck them up for $450 cash, according to Conley.
When the suspect fled in a car, the victim followed — that’s when police said Keene D. Montgomery fired multiple rounds at victim’s car.
Police said Montgomery tried to ditch his car in a parking lot at Blackburn Avenue and Terrace Boulevard, then went to a home in the 2700 block of Monroe Street.
Law enforcement tracked down the car, finding a pistol and the cash inside of it, according to Conley. After speaking with the owner of the car — Montgomery’s mother — officer tracked down the suspect on Monroe and took him into custody, according to Conley.
An arrest citation shows Montgomery waived his Miranda rights and spoke to detectives about the case.
He was charged Sunday with one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, per court records. Jail records show Montgomery is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.
Conley said no other suspects are believed to be involved.
