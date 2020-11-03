ASHLAND Police have released the name of an Ohio man killed Friday in four-car crash on Winchester Avenue.
Sam Robinson, 40, of Willow Wood, was killed when his work van crossed the center line while traveling east on Winchester, striking another vehicle head on, according to Major Ryan Conley of Ashland Police.
“Our sympathies are with the family of Mr. Robinson as well as those involved in this collision,” Conley said.
The collision triggered a chain reaction of crashes, causing one car to collide underneath Robinson’s van, Conley said.
All drivers involved involved were taken in for medical treatment. The APD Accident Reconstruction Team collected measurements on scene and are currently analyzing all the evidence associated with the crash, Conley said.
At this time, drugs and alcohol are not suspected to have played a role in the wreck, Conley said.
Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond is also assisting in the investigation, Conley said.
