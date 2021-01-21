GREENUP Two men are being held at the Greenup County Detention Center following a Jan. 14 robbery of a pistol from the trunk of a car in the Wurtland area, according to deputies.
Court records show 32-year-old Blake J. Laudahl, of Raceland, stole a 9mm Taurus out of the trunk of a woman’s car just after noon on the 14th. When the woman asked for her gun back, a criminal citation shows Laudahl told her to shut up and threatened to kill her.
That’s when deputies said Laudahl came at her screaming with a hatchet.
The victim hopped into car and drove off, records show. Laudahl in turn jumped in 34-year-old Josh J. Howard’s 2001 Honda SUV to pursue the victim. Howard gave chase until the victim pulled into a driveway, records show.
When deputies responded to the victim’s location, records show they saw the Honda approaching and stopped the vehicle.
Laudahl was charged in Greenup County District Court with first-degree robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Howard has been charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon as well.
As of Thursday, Laudahl was being held at the Greenup County Detention Center on $50,000 bond, while bond has been set at $10,000 for Howard.
