Staff and residents of Morning Pointe hosted a drive-through luncheon on Wednesday to show their appreciation for all the area law enforcement officers.
Beginning at noon, officers from area police forces drove through the campus, stopping in front of The Lantern to pick up their dessert, then making their way to Morning Pointe for the entree. Some residents sat in front of the building and waved as officers passed, and others waved from inside of the building. Officers passed through with their lights on and greeted from their cruisers.
“It’s nice to have a little parade,” Tammy Muffley of Morning Pointe said prior to police rolling through. “We have the Russell Rotary out here with us directing traffic, and the residents who feel like being outside are waiting for the officers to come through.”
Morning Pointe’s chef prepared the food, giving each of the officers a gourmet boxed lunch, Muffley said, as well as their choice from a variety of desserts.
“It is a way we can show our appreciation for all they do. And it serves a dual purpose of appreciating the law enforcement officers, and it is also entertaining and exciting for the residents as well,” Muffley said.
Muffley said some of the law enforcement officers have family there, and some of them volunteer there as well.
“So there is a connection between us and the law enforcement community,” she said. The residents, she said, were very appreciative and some of them volunteered to participate in the luncheon, decorating the boxes for the meals and they also helped put out the flags along the campus where the law enforcement officers passed through.
The luncheon, Muffley said, is another way Morning Pointe connects with the community at large. She said it is her goal to be the go-to source of information and support for Senior Living and Memory Care in the area, and encourages anyone with any questions to call.
“You don’t have to do it alone,” Muffley said. “We are always here to help.”