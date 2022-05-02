Authorities have captured the suspect who is accused of shooting a police officer overnight in Flatwoods.
Jon Smithers, of Catlettsburg, has been apprehended after a Kentucky State Police Trooper spotted him near the Dollar General on Argillite Road at around 7:15 a.m. It's less than a mile from where the shooting occurred at around 2:40 Monday morning. Smithers was wearing the same hooded sweatshirt a Ring doorbell video captured him wearing just hours earlier.
A Flatwoods police officer, whose name hasn't been released, was shot after the agency received a call about a suspicious person, according to KSP.
According to KSP Trooper Shane Goodall, once the officer made contact with the suspect, he was shot once in the neck. The officer's wound required emergency surgery. As of 8 a.m. Monday, he was in stable condition.
"They said he was very, very fortunate," Goodall said.
The shooting occurred on E Street off of Walnut Street in Flatwoods at Bayberry Townhomes, according to KSP. It happened around 2:40 a.m. on Monday.
KSP investigated the incident, and "pretty much every agency in the area" assisted, Goodall said.
Russell Independent Schools announced a little after 5 a.m. that there would be no school on Monday due to a "safety issue." Raceland Schools Superintendent Larry Coldiron announced Raceland was closed, too.
Contact KSP Post 14 at (606) 928-6421 or the Flatwoods Police Department at (606) 473-1411 with any information you may have regarding this incident.