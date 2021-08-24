RUSH An accused firebug will have to cool off at the Boyd County Detention Center, following an arrest by the sheriff’s department.
According to court records, the suspect used a mattock to damage a 2020 John Deere Gator before setting it on fire Thursday. He then went on to burn up a Honda ATV and a John Deere riding lawn mower, completely destroying all three pieces of equipment, records show.
When setting fire to the Gator, deputies said the blaze spread and partially damaged the home, records show.
Jason R. Prince, 39, of Rush, was charged with three counts of second-degree arson, one count of third-degree arson and violating a protection order.
He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.
