An Ashland man is sitting at the Greenup County slammer after Flatwoods Police said he threw a Monster Energy at a police officer’s cruiser during a Jan. 6 car chase.
He also attempted to ram the chief of Russell Police’s cruiser as well, court records show.
A complaint warrant states 35-year-old Joel M. Lara caused a panic at the Flatwoods Super Quik when he gestured like he had a rifle and pretended to aim and fire it at employees and customers. When police arrived at the scene to check out the commotion, Lara hopped in his car and took off, according to court records.
He then fled from five police units at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic, records show. During the chase, police said Lara made a gesture like he had a gun and pretended to fire at one officer.
After throwing the Monster Energy drink at one officer, police said he tried to ram the chief.
Lara was served his warrant the same day, after he was lodged at the Boyd County Detention Center on unrelated charges. Online jail records show Lara was moved to Greenup County on Feb. 3
Lara has been charged with five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, five counts of second-degree fleeing and one count of second-degree disorderly conduct.
He is being held without bond.
