ASHLAND An Ashland man is facing an assault charge after police said he chucked a cinder block through a kitchen window, striking an 8-year-old girl.
At around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, police said a family was gathered around the kitchen table when the suspect — believed to be highly intoxicated — threw the block through the window, striking the girl in the shoulder.
According to a criminal citation, broken glass also struck the child in the neck, resulting in serious injury.
The child was taken to King’s Daughter Medical Center for treatment, court records show.
The suspect, 20-year-old Charles C. Crumpton, ran to his mother’s house, records show. Officers tracked him down and brought him into custody, records show.
Crumpton was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree wanton endangerment. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.