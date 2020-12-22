CATLETTSBURG A 21-year-old man accused of a Halloween night stick-up in a grocery store parking lot was indicted last week by a Boyd County grand jury.
Keene D. Montgomery, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree robbery, a class B felony. Online jail records show Montgomery has been held in the county jail since Nov. 1.
Bond is currently set at $20 grand, per the jail records.
Ashland Police said Montgomery robbed a man at gunpoint for $450 in cash in the Food Fair parking lot on Blackburn Avenue. According to police, when Montgomery fled the scene in a car, the victim attempted to follow him — Montgomery allegedly fired multiple rounds at the victim.
Originally charged in district court with first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, those charges don’t appear to have stuck when they were taken to the grand jury. However, each of those charges carries with them one to five years in prison.
The robbery charge, on the other hand, carries with it a 10- to 20-year stint in the state pen.
