PORTSMOUTH An Argillite man is in custody after Portsmouth Police said he stole a tractor trailer truck over the weekend and led police on a chase that ultimately resulted in the semi getting hit by a train.
Portsmouth Police said 39-year-old Maxwell Wiley stole the truck from Stone Works Construction sometime over the weekend — police discovered the theft after receiving reports at around 1:45 a.m of a semi striking a pole and a building in the 600 block of Broadway Street.
During the pursuit, Wiley lost the trailer to the truck in an empty parking lot after driving the wrong way up Charles Street, according to police.
He then drove onto a set of railroad tracks in the area of Gallia and Clay Streets, wherein a westbound train struck the truck, police said.
But that didn’t stop Wiley (who is clearly not a coyote) — police said the suspect climbed out of the truck and on top of the train.
Officers surrounded him, forced him off the locomotive and TASE’d him when he got out of line, police said.
Wiley was taken to the hospital and once medically cleared will be facing charges of breaking and entering, grand theft auto, failure to obey a police order, railroad vandalism and a number of other counts of vandalism.