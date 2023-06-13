FLATWOODS A Flatwoods man is in custody after police said he struck his girlfriend across the face with a can of Mountain Dew.
Brandon A. Rauh, 30, was charged last week in Greenup County District Court with second-degree assault.
He is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond.
On June 6, Flatwoods Police responded to reports of a domestic situation in the 500 block of First Street. After speaking to the victim, police said officers learned she was leaving to buy a pack of smokes when Rauh grabbed her by the wrist, took her lighter and proceeded to choke her.
The victim dug her nails into his neck in order to free herself, court records show.
That's when Rauh struck her in the face with the pop can, a citation states.
If convicted, Rauh could face up to 10 years in prison.
