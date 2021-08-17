ASHLAND An Ohio man wanted on Buckeye charges drove through the East Ashland Memorial Gardens, damaging a grave, according to Ashland Police.
John F. Smith, 40, of Franklin Furnace, was engaged in a Sunday afternoon chase that started in West Virginia and crossed into Kentucky, according to a district court citation.
During the pursuit, Smith drove through the cemetery, damaged a grave and bailed out of the car to run through the woods, court records show.
Police apprehended Smith, charging him with being a fugitive from another state and violating a grave.
Grave violation is a class D felony, which is punishable with between one and five years in prison.
Smith is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.
