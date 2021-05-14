A Catlettsburg suspect has been arrested for a break-in and bloody assault.
Court records show 35-year-old James Stephens broke into a house in the 8000 block of State Route 168 early Thursday and fought a man inside.
When Catlettsburg Police arrived, they found the victim with several cuts on his head and face, with his left eye swollen shut, records show. The criminal citation also states the victim had several bite marks, bruises and blood on his body.
Stephens also threw several bricks and busted out the windshield of the victim’s car, records show. Police noted the victim passed out, woke up and almost wrecked prior to being taken to St. Mary's Medical Center.
Stephens was drunk, barely standing up and with booze on his breath, the citation notes.
Police charged Stephens Thursday with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication.
Stephens is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center.
(606) 326-2653 |