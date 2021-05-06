ASHLAND Authorities charged a Flatwoods man Saturday after court records show he struck his son in the head with a hammer.
Gary L. Morris, 49, was charged with second-degree assault following the attack. He is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center on $15,000 bond, per online jail records.
According to an arrest citation, the victim called Flatwoods Police to report the assault after the leaving his father’s home.
The victim told police he had gotten into an argument Saturday evening with his father prior to his father attacking him and taking him to the ground, court records show.
While on the floor, the victim said Morris grabbed a hammer and struck him in the back and ribs, before a final blow on the head, records show.
Police noted a “flat and indented” wound that appeared circular above the victim’s eye.
Social Services, the victim’s grandmother and a med unit were called to attend to the victim, records show.
Morris later told police his son had attacked him, records show. The citation states Morris grabbed a hammer and struck his son in the ribs with the handle end in order to get the boy off of him. During the fight, items fell off nearby shelves, according to Morris.
However, police noted Morris had no injuries and the room where the fight occurred was already cleaned up.
