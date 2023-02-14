CANNONSBURG A man accused of operating a vehicle under the influence with a child in the backseat was booked into the Boyd County Detention Center Thursday evening.
A Kentucky State Trooper conducted a traffic stop after observing Stephen James Bennett, 45, of Ashland, driving erratically in a SuperQuick parking lot, according to the arrest citation.
The trooper reported Bennett disregarded a stop sign near Midland Trail Road, resulting in the stop.
Once the trooper made contact with Bennett, he observed Bennett's pinpoint pupils, glassy eyes, slurred speech and "jittery" behavior — and a 10-year-old juvenile in the backseat.
After failing standardized field sobriety testing, Bennett was placed under arrest and "became aggressive," while being handcuffed, according to the trooper.
Bennett was transported to King's Daughters Medical Center for blood testing, which he refused, per court documents.
The child was released by the Department of Social Services into the custody of a family member.
Bennett is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, DUI, no registration receipt, disregarding a stop sign, failure to wear seat belts, reckless driving, rear license not illuminated, resisting arrest and failure to produce insurance.
Bennett was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Boyd County District Court on Wednesday.
If convicted, Bennett could face up to five years in prison for wanton endangerment, a class D felony.