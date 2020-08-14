ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission voted unanimously Thursday on a first reading of an interlocal agreement between the Greenup County Fiscal Court and the Flatwoods City Commission to allow their police officers jurisdiction in Ashland.
Raceland and Russell already have those agreements in place.
Chief Todd Kelley, of the Ashland City Police Department, said the agreements are “not leading to a mega police force in two counties.” Residents won’t be seeing anything like Ashland Police patrolling Greenup or Greenup deputies patrolling Ashland, the chief stressed.
It’s actually an issue with the hospital, said Kelley.
“This is fallout we’re seeing from Our Lady of Bellefonte closing,” Kelley said. “These agencies reached out to me saying, ‘We have a problem.’”
Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith said since Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital closed earlier this year, Greenup deputies have had to transport DUI suspects to King’s Daughters Medical Center in order to perform blood draws. Other times, deputies need to transport suspects for medical clearance prior to being taken to lock up, Smith said.
“Losing that hospital is a huge inconvenience, because if you’re on the north end of the county, plumb over to South Shore, it’s a 45-minute haul to Flatwoods, let alone Ashland,” Smith said. “By law, we have a two-hour time frame to have that blood draw.”
While the interlocal agreement can’t cure that issue — crossing state lines to have blood draws in Portsmouth is out of the question at this time, according to Smith — it does cure one issue: jurisdiction.
“If we’re transporting a prisoner to KDMC and that prisoner assaults a deputy, we have no jurisdiction,” he said. “If this interlocal agreement goes through, it allows us to take care of it ourselves instead of calling in an Ashland Police officer or a Boyd Sheriff.”
Kelley said the only time a police officer can retain their powers outside of a jurisdiction is during a “hot pursuit.” Outside of that — barring a special court order like transporting a prisoner to another jail or a state prisoner — police can’t take their power of arrest with them to another jurisdiction without an interlocal agreement, Kelley said.
“Let’s say I’m a Greenup County officer and I have to bring a DUI arrest in for a blood draw,” Kelley said. “Let’s say I take the cuffs off of him for the draw and he takes off running. If there’s no agreement there, I can’t use force to take him back into custody.”
While the hospital is the main issue leading to the agreement, Kelley said it can also assist with investigations that spill over between Ashland the two counties. Unless an agreement is in place between two jurisdictions, Kelley said detectives have to receive court orders to follow evidence of a crime to another county.
“Let’s say you have a domestic violence victim at the hospital who was taken there by his or her abuser,” he said. “It happens in Greenup County and they send a detective to take the victim’s statement. They might say, ‘My abuser is out in the waiting room.’ They can’t question that person or arrest them without that interlocal agreement.”
The interlocal agreement should be up for a second vote in Ashland by the end of the month. Then it’s up to Greenup County Fiscal Court and the Flatwoods Commission to approve the same.
