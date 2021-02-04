ASHLAND Ashland Police and Fire calls were down in 2020, partially due to COVID and partially due to coming off a record-high year in 2019, according to city officials.
Police experienced about a 3,400-call decrease in service between 2019 and 2020, from 26,806 to 23,231. The fire decrease wasn’t as dramatic of a drop, from 2,035 incidents in 2019 to 1,963 in 2020.
These are just a few of the observations made in the 2020 City of Ashland Accomplishments report.
Police
Chief Todd Kelley attributed most of the decrease in calls to COVID-19, especially in regards to car accidents. With more people working for home or in quarantine, Kelley said fewer motorists on the road meant fewer car crashes.
“It’s hard to measure it, but in normal times you’re always going to have an influx of people commuting here to work in all over the Tri-State,” Kelley said. “I think we saw a lot less of outsider commuters coming in.”
In 2019, the city saw 727 vehicle crashes; in 2020, there was 664 crashes, a 12% year-over-year decrease. The number of people injured in car crashes also decreased by 12%, from 160 in 2019 to 142 in 2020.
Tragically, the city saw two fatalities in 2020, after skating through 2019 with zero crash deaths.
That reduction in traffic Kelley postulated is also reflected in the number of traffic citations issued by APD in 2020 — the number was down by nearly 50% from 2,578 in 2019 to 1,327 in 2020.
The number of arrests also dropped by 700 in 2020, mainly due to changes the Kentucky Supreme Court made to reduce the jail population, according to Kelley.
“They put these regulations in place to help reduce the spread of COVID, so it’s changed how and when we process warrants,” Kelley said.
A couple of the biggest achievements Kelley said the department made was its involvement in the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force, which seized 8.9 pounds of meth and 2.6 pounds of heroin off the streets.
“They received national recognition in their first year,” Kelley said. “That shows you how effective they are.”
Implementing a home fleet consisting of 19 assigned vehicles has also been a huge a achievement for the police department in 2020 — while it was something in the works in 2019, it ended up playing a role in preventing COVID-19 from spreading through the department’s ranks, Kelley said.
“This take home fleet does a lot of things — it prolongs the life of the cars, it’s built in crime prevention and it definitely played a role because you don’t have officers sharing cars,” Kelley said.
Fire
While calls for service showed a slight dip, Chief Greg Ray said the fire department saw an increase in house fires in 2020, mainly due to folks being at home.
“People were cooking more at home and that led to more kitchen fires,” Ray said. “I think some people were more used to ordering out.”
Ray said the decrease in calls can’t be entirely attributed to COVID-19 — he said 2019 was a record-breaking year in the calls for service to the fire department. So rather than there being a drop from the norm, it was more a case of the fire department coming off a peak in calls, Ray said.
In 2020, the top 10 actions taken were listed as 695 investigations, 249 life support incidents, 124 emergency medical services, 100 hazards removed, 72 fires put out, 71 first-aid renderings, 63 assistance to gain entry, 62 information, investigation and enforcement actions, 62 manpower and 50 rescues.
The biggest decrease in from 2019 was seen in the life support incidents, from 304.
One of the biggest accomplishments is the department receiving a $418,000 grant to put toward a tanker/pump truck, according to the report.
Additionally in 2020, the fire department bought six body armor vests, completed building repairs at all three stations in the city and kept up with personal protective equipment for the COVID-19. Ray said keeping up the PPE stock was the biggest focus of the year.
“We really worked hard to keep that stock up,” Ray said. “It was a city-wide effort.”
Outside of COVID-19 concerns, the fire department completed its Insurance Service Office fire review, receiving a class 2 rating. According to the report, only 5% of cities across the country receive this report.
While it may seem a bit wonky, the ISO rating is important in that it helps determines home insurance rates — class 2 ratings and class 1 ratings have lower home insurance rates.
That ISO rating for the city is determined on the number of fire hydrants, the personnel at the fire department and the quality of the department’s equipment, Ray said.
