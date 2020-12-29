A Greenup County man put his 2-month-old son in the hospital after tossing him the air, body-slamming him and hitting his head on a dresser, according to a criminal citation.
Kentucky State Police were alerted by doctors at Cabell-Huntington Hospital on Christmas Eve that the child had been presented and had signs of abuse, court records show.
The citation states the child had bruises on his thighs, cheeks and head and was suffering from a brain bleed.
During a police interview with troopers, the father admitted to spanking the infant hard enough to cause bruising, pinching his cheeks, tossing him in the air, body-slamming him and hitting his head on the dresser, the citation states.
Austin S. Turnbull, 21, of Flatwoods, was arrested and charged on Thursday with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12. Online jail records show Turnbull is being held in county lock-up without bond.
If convicted, Turnbull could face between 10 and 20 years in prison on the assault charge and five to 10 years in prison the abuse charge.
(606) 326-2653 |