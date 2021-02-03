GRAYSON The Grayson Police Department is whittling away leads in the Tuesday robbery at an AT&T store and is actively looking for two suspects, according to Chief Travis Steele.
Steele said the two suspects are still at large, but police have identified them and are attempting to locate them. Working around the clock, officers have been conducting interviews in the case in order to track down the suspects, described as two Black men driving a car with Florida tags, according to Steele.
“We were out at 3 in the morning working this case,” Steele said.
Steele said the two men waited outside the store for the clerk to open the door. As soon as she did, the suspects followed her inside, brandished a firearm and took over the store, according to Steele.
The chief said the suspects made off with between $50,000 and $70,000 worth of merchandise and approximately $2,800 worth of cash.
Along with Grayson PD, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and a U.S. Marshals Task Force are also actively looking for the robbers.
Anyone with any information is asked to the Grayson Police Department at (606) 474-4308 or to contact Carter County 911.
The suspects are described as two Black men, one young and the other in his late 30s or early 40s. The gentleman shown in this picture is officially listed as a person of interest in this case, per the department’s Facebook page.
