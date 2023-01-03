GRAYSON A Carter County man allegedly made a big “uh oh” when he led police on a chase after bailing from a moving vehicle — but the bad turned worse when police realized children were in tow.
Ryan N. Porter, 26, of Grayson, appeared in Carter County Circuit Court on Tuesday for a pre-trial conference.
Rewinding almost five months ago, a Kentucky State Trooper attempted a traffic stop on a 2014 Ford Focus operated by Porter for going nearly 20 mph over the posted speed limit, according to court documents.
The trooper wrote that Porter initially pulled over immediately, but once the trooper stepped out, Porter took off.
Traveling southbound on Ky. 9, Porter turned onto Everman’s Creek and traveled roughly a mile before bailing from the moving vehicle, leaving children inside.
While no injuries of the children were reported, court documents do state that they were not in carseats or seat belts.
The trooper reported that after chasing Porter through a field for about 200 yards, he surrendered.
According to court records Porter had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and poor balance. He told the trooper he had ingested drugs prior to the pursuit, but couldn’t remember what kind.
After searching the vehicle, it’s alleged that Porter was in possession of multiple types of drugs and scales, indicating possible trafficking.
Porter is charged with speeding, failure to use child-restraining devices, reckless driving, first-degree wanton endangerment, DUI, first-degree fleeing and evading, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, first-offense trafficking heroin and multiple additional traffic charges.
Fast-forward to present day, Porter appeared for a pre-trial hearing.
Porter’s attorney said there are discussions of a resolution, adding that he along with prosecutors are “working to get closer” to a deal.
Carter Circuit Judge Rebecca Phillips stated that there were lab results required that were still outstanding.
Commonwealth’s attorneys advised that toxicology was submitted promptly, but substances requiring lab results were submitted in late November but as of late last month, they hadn’t returned.
Judge Phillips said it would be “overly optimistic” to expect results this month and penciled in another pre-trial date for Feb. 6.