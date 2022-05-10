Most of the time I enjoy being a retired sportswriter. I spend lots of time reading, chatting with friends, swimming and playing with our dog and four cats.
But that changes during the first week of May because that used to be when I’d travel to Louisville to cover the Kentucky Derby. Fortunately I can still see the race on television while broadcasters tell their audience what’s happening, but it’s not as exciting as covering the race itself for my former United Press International clients and, later, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and other newspapers.
Now, after several decades of Derby dreams and memories, I’d like to share some of them with you.
The first order of business always was attire — what would I wear on Derby Day? This race is special to me, and I’m not ashamed to say I splurged on Derby outfits — usually a suit with matching shoes and, of course, a Derby hat. I remember one outfit in particular, a white blazer with small and large black dots, white skirt, gray hat with black band that I rocked at a rakish angle.
Strangely, I never wore any of my Derby ensembles back home, as if they had been sprinkled with Derby holy water and were too sacred for the humdrum of daily life. Years later, I donated most of them to a local nonprofit that provides business wear to aspiring young women. Let Derby dreams nurture their own personal dreams!
Once I hit Louisville, I spent the next five or six days interviewing people — jockeys, trainers, owners — preparing for the Derby. I also made sure to watch the horses on the track getting their final Derby workouts.
On race day, I’d take my computer to the press box, make sure it was working properly and head to the jockeys’ locker room.
Carrying a notebook and tape recorder, I’d ask, “Do you have a minute to talk?” Often, they did not, as jockeys in the Derby usually have assignments in the earlier races and are too busy to spend much time with reporters.
After that, I typically walked the barn area to see if I could pick up any late-breaking news. Then it was back to the press box to study my notes, watch the early races and sometimes even bet a few of them.
Race-day interviews with jockeys might not yield as much as I would have liked, but that wasn’t the case with trainers and owners. Most were pretty easygoing, and trainers were particularly generous with their time. Even when trainers were crazy busy, they found time to answer questions about the horses in their care. In fact, one of my most cherished Derby keepsakes involves trainers.
It’s a photo of three of Thoroughbred racing’s most prominent and successful trainers — D. Wayne Lukas, Bob Baffert, Nick Zito — in casual clothes and poses. Baffert and Zito signed the photo, though I can’t for the life of me remember why Lukas’ signature is missing.
Together, these three have won 12 Derbies: Baffert, six; Lukas, four, and two for Zito. (Last year, it looked as if Baffert would pick up his seventh with Medina Spirit, but the horse was disqualified when an illegal drug was found in his blood. Churchill Downs has banned Baffert from working at their tracks this year and next, although the rulings are being contested in the courts.)
Dear as this photo is to me, it also triggers painful memories. I remember, for example, the untimely death of Chris Antley, who rode Lukas’ Charismatic to Derby victory in 1999. Antley died the very next year at the age of 34; the cause was officially determined as an overdose of multiple drugs.
I also think of Lukas’ unimaginable heartbreak when his son and top assistant, Jeff, suffered a fractured skull and had permanent brain damage when he was run over by a loose horse on the Santa Anita backside in December 1993. Jeff emerged from a coma after several weeks and was able to resume work at farms in California and Oklahoma. He died in 2016 at 58 of apparent heart-related issues.
I have another Derby photo that evokes pure joy. This one shows Linda and Dennis Diaz, owners of 1985 Derby winner Spend A Buck, surrounded by family, friends and famous broadcasters as the Derby trophy is presented to them. Both owners and winning trainer Cam Gambolati signed the photo, which Linda was kind enough to give to me with a beautiful note inscribed.
I keep these photos in our home office. Each time I gaze at them, I’m reminded of the dreams and memories that are the Kentucky Derby.
POHLA SMITH is a former national turf writer for United Press International. She lives in Pittsburgh.