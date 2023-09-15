ASHLAND Being Appalachian is being proud to claim you’re from Appalachia, poet laureate Silas House told those gathered at the closing of the Appalachian Regional Commission’s 2023 Conference on Tuesday afternoon at the Paramount Arts Center.
“We pay too much attention to the lines on the map,” House said. “I was just recently asked to define Appalachia for a magazine I was writing for and what I ended up writing was you can’t define Appalachia. It’s impossible. But I can give you examples of what Appalachia is to me.”
House said letting those in Appalachia tell their stories is key to truthful representation of the region.
“All I can represent is that one little postage stamp. There are so many (versions of) Appalachia and there are so many ways of being Appalachian,” House said. “There are so many different vernaculars and accents and food ways, but at the same time there is something that binds all that together when you are with another Appalachian. … There is a complex story across the board that people are telling from many different angles.”
"With Silas House here, talking about his own struggles, and people discounting him because of his accent," Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins said during Thursday's city commission meeting. "He's trying to dispel myths and stereotypes. There are a lot of smart people with a lot of worth in Appalachia."
Sorrow and joy
“You always read about the despair, but very rarely the joys,” House said, about stories of Appalachians.
House stressed the need to tell all sides of Appalachia, not the just low-hanging fruit of sorrow and hardships.
“I was … well I won’t say where I was … but I was off, way off,” House said. “There was this man and woman, and the man said, ‘You write despair really well, but of course you would, you’re from Appalachia.’ ... I wish I had said to him ‘Well you think our despair is thick, you outta see our joy.'”
House said showing the joy of life in the region is essential and he tries to ensure that is in his stories and poems.
House said too often those from Appalachia are viewed as one extreme or the other, completely good or completely bad, and the truth is found in the middle.
“The area has been stereotyped. There is a simplistic idea of who we are,” House said. “On one side you have this really simplified, romanticizing of the region, we are all good; on the other side is a vilification.”
He said the truth is in the middle where most people live their lives. And the writers in the region strive to tell those stories.
“That’s what’s really powerful about Appalachian literature. Most of us are telling those stories of everyday life and I think it resonates with so many people,” House said. “I think the little stories are more important. I’ve always focused on the so-called ordinary, everyday life and shown how so-called ordinary lives are extraordinary.”
Hard work
Another stereotype that bothers House as he travels is the idea of the “lazy Appalachian.”
“The work ethic has always been an incredible part of my formation,” House said. “It’s part of the culture, get to work when something like that happens. For one thing, we have had to do it and for another thing it’s just in our blood and DNA to do it.”
That work ethic has been exploited for years, he added.
“There is so much blame put on the people and so little blame put on the control corporations have had on us for 200 years or so now,” House said. “We’ve had to fight to survive to from the beginning, we’ve always been up against great obstacles. From corporations and our own government. … We’ve been a sacrificial lamb ever since the concept of Appalachia has existed.”
Rural upbringing
House grew up in areas that have been under control of outside interests for generations, in rural Laurel and Leslie Counties.
“I was really lucky to be able to roam,” House said. “We just stayed outside … (it) made me really aware of the power of the natural world.”
House said the effects of coal mining were etched into him since as a child, when he lived across the road from a large strip mine.
“I was from a coal mining family, we (were) able to rise up out of poverty of because of the coal mining,” House said. “My grandfather lost his leg in the mines and then black lung was a big contributor to his death. I saw him suffer from black lung.”
House said his upbringing enabled him to see and think about the complex nature of the region.
“I think that is really important for an artist. An artist should be exploring those complications and shouldn’t be thinking in absolutes,” House said, adding he knew he wanted to be a writer since seventh grade.
Telling the stories
“I grew up around people who really knew how to tell a story,” House said.
House read his poem "At the opening of Coal Miner’s Daughter" and talked about how it was when he understood that Appalachian culture was a unique thing and something of which to be proud.
“Growing up, I never saw myself (portrayed in the media),” House said. “Not only as a country boy, but also as a little gay boy.”
Additionally, House works to tell stories of Appalachians who show the strength and resolve of the mountains.
House wrote the poem "Double Creek Girl" about Sylvia Woods, who attended a one-room school in Clay County and would go on to be Teacher of the Year in Tennessee.
House said throughout her college and professional career, people used where she was from and how she sounded in an attempt to invalidate her accomplishments.
House admits the story also is personal about being from Appalachia.
Code switching
“I have colleagues who have openly negated me to my face because of my accent,” House said. “You should really change the way you talk because you’re setting a bad example for your students. My mind goes to all the students who have come to my office and said ‘I’m being put down because of the way I talk, but I speak perfect grammar, they don’t like the way I pronounce things’ and I tell them, ‘That’s their problem.’”
House stressed home languages tell a person’s story. However, he said he was “speaking to you differently than I would be if I was with all my cousins back home. … If my cousins were here, they’d say ‘You’re up there trying to talk proud.’”
House said many people in Appalachia have learned code switching when living and working elsewhere.
When discussing his accent, he said when he was first published and looking at a 35-city book tour, he called his mentor, Lee Smith, and asked for her advice.
“I called Lee and said ‘I’ll go in these places and I’ll get up to talk and as soon as I get my first word out, half the room will get up and leave.’ And she said, ‘Well, honey, if they do, tough (expletive).’”
House said after that advice he never got stressed about his accent again.
“With that being said, I talk about accents or vernacular, I want to do a disclaimer and say I’m in no way criticizing anyone who did lose their accent and I also want to make clear there are many types of Appalachian accents.”
House said while he talks the same, the things he talks about have changed and he’s noticed that is often the case for his students as well.
“For a lot of people, especially, for people who are first-generation college graduates, your family’s so proud of you for going to college and getting your degree, but then you sort of become suspicious as well. … My students talk to me about that. The way they go up for their first semester of college and when they go home, everything has changed and there is a transition you’ve got to go through and I think that’s … it troubles me that happens.”
Future of Appalachia
“Everywhere I go, people will say ‘Things are so awful in Appalachia, do you see any hope for it?’ And I’m always like, ‘I have this list of things that are happening and the young people are leading the way on it,'” House said.
He said teaching is what brings him hope for the future of Appalachia.
“They are so empathetic and they are so ready to fight for what they believe in,” House said.
The voices and stories of those youths show him the future of Appalachia is bright and, like the name of the conference, Appalachia is rising.
