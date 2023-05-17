ASHLAND Poage Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) announced that Norma Meek has been recognized as an Outstanding Woman in American History.
Women who are chosen for this honor must have made a considerable contribution or difference in their communities, according to Cheryl Spriggs, of the Poage Chapter.
They are women who are, or have been, intellectual, educational, social, religious, political, scientific or cultural innovators.
Meek has met these benchmarks, according to Spriggs.
Those chosen could be a historical entity or currently alive and worthy of recognition. Poage Chapter has previously honored two such women — Col. Annie Poage and Judy Fannin — for their considerable contributions to the Ashland community.