Poage and Prichard Elementary School academic teams won their respective regional Governor’s Cups last weekend. Both schools were reigning champions back to defend their 2021 titles.
Poage won Region 29 with 41.5 points and Prichard won Region 28 with 34 points. Both schools also won their region quick recall to add eight points to their final tallies.
Marcia Dearfield, who leads the Prichard team with coaches Angie Duncan, Jeanie Jones and Rachel Harper, said her students work well as a team.
“They feed off of each other to try to do better,” said Dearfield.
Poage Principal Katie Holbrook explained that students at Poage practice daily and study on their own time as well. The students are mainly fourth- and fifth-graders, but some third-graders are selected based on academic performance.
She shared that the team is very competitive and when they saw based on early competitions that they could win, they pushed themselves even harder.
“Our head coach Tina Chapman has coached academic team for a number of years and she know what she’s doing when it comes to coaching,” said Holbrook. “Nobody is going to out-practice her, whether we win or not.”
Both schools said they use games and interactive activities to make the extra learning fun and inviting.
The Ashland schools have created a Tomcat League where they practice competitively against the other schools in their district on Fridays in the fall. Superintendent Sean Howard shared previously with The Daily Independent that the district has placed an emphasis on the academic team throughout all levels district-wide.
Holbrook is incredibly proud of the Poage students. They are from a small school with just over 100 students in eligible grades and they are successful against larger schools, she explained.
Dearfield shared that the Prichard team is always excited to come in for their weekly practice. They stay after school and are ready to work. She said student want to be in the top so they study harder.
“We always seem to have some really good students that want to do their best for themselves and for the school,” said Dearfield.
There are many lessons that can be learned from being a part of academic team. Holbrook said it is much like a sport, but gives kids who have other strengths and talents a place to belong and succeed.
“The academic team is a place where kids can shine with their brain and shine with their work ethic and their mind, rather than what they can do on the sports field,” said Holbrook.” They put in the work, just like sports teams. When you play basketball for high school, you have practice almost daily, well, that's how it is on an academic team, it's the same amount of work goes into it — mental work — it’s just doesn't always get the same accolades.”
Holbrook said the student learn many of the same lessons of dedication, teamwork, handwork and success.
“It gives them a sense of accomplishment, especially if they are doing their best especially if they are doing their best,” said Dearfield.
The accomplishment is team wide and individual. Students test to win awards for themselves and points for their team. They can then be a part of the quick recall and future solving problem teams.
In individual testing they can win regionally and also be ranked in the state. Ponderosa Elementary School student Simon Davis won the social studies regionally, but also has the second best score in the state. He is tied with 10 other students.
The results from the two regions:
Region 28 Overall:
- Prichard Elementary - 34 points
- McBrayer Elementary - 30.5 points
- Lewis County Central Elementary - 16 points
- Carter City Elementary - 8 points
- Heritage Elementary - 5.5 points
- Elliott County Intermediate - 4 points
- Star Elementary - 4 points
- Tilden Hogge Elementary - 3 points
8. Olive Hill Elementary - 3 points
10. Garrison Elementary - 1 point
Region 28 Quick Recall:
- Prichard Elementary
- Lewis County Central Elementary
- McBrayer Elementary
- Star Elementary
Region 28 Future Problem Solving:
- Prichard Elementary
- McBrayer Elementary
- Carter City Elementary
- Heritage Elementary & Star Elementary
Region 28 Math:
- Alex Huntsman, Prichard Elementary
- Nevada Houle, Elliott Co. Intermediate
- Amos Hatton, Olive Hill Elementary
- Karson Frieze, Prichard Elementary
- Drew Menix, Prichard Elementary & Lila Carlisle, McBrayer Elementary
Region 28 Science:
- Blayne Boggs, Heritage Elementary
- Colton Kazmierski, McBrayer Elementary
- Clay Sheehan, Tilden Hogge Elementary
- Alex Huntsman, Prichard Elementary
- Brigham Cosgriff, McBrayer Elementary
Region 28 Social Studies:
- Dres Menix, Prichard Elementary
- Cecily Ward, McBrayer Elementary
- Ava Roar, Prichard Elementary
- John Lewis, Lewis County Central Elementary
- Owen Hemmerick, Garrison Elementary
Region 28 Language Arts:
- Lila Carlilse, McBrayer Elementary
- Anthony Rizzo, Lewis County Central Elementary
- Keaton Watts, McBrayer Elementary
- Eli Miller, McBrayer Elementary
- Trevor Morgan, Carter City Elementary
Region 28 Arts & Humanities:
- Willow Nolan, Lewis County Central Elementary
- Mallory Morgan, Carter City Elementary
- Landon Serat, Star Elementary & Lana Carver, McBrayer Elementary
5. Ava Roar, Prichard Elementary
Region 29 Overall Results:
- Poage Elementary - 41.5 points
- Russell McDowell Intermediate - 37.5 points
- Ponderosa Elementary - 12 points
- Oakview Elementary - 8 points
- Crabbe Elementary - 7 points
- Hager Elementary - 6.5 points
- Raceland Worthington Middle - 4.5 points
- Argillite Elementary - 3 points
8. Cannonsburg Elementary - 3 points
10. Summit Elementary - 1 point
Region 29 Quick Recall:
- Poage Elementary
- Ponderosa Elementary
- Russell-McDowell Elementary
- Crabbe Elementary
Region 29 Future Problem Solving:
- Poage Elementary
- Crabbe Elementary
- Russell McDowell Intermediate
- Summit Elementary
Region 29 Math:
- Bransen Kelley, Poage Elementary
- Adrian Mattingly, Hager Elementary
- Eli Craft, Russell McDowell Intermediate
- Colin Clark, Hager Elementary
- Zane Maddiz, Raceland-Worthington Middle
Region 29 Science:
- Dominic Romero, Russell McDowell Intermediate
- Gage Darnell, Russell McDowell Intermediate
- Allie Jackson, Canonnsburg Elementary
- Sam Kingston, Raceland-Worthington Middle
- Aidan Ethel, Crabbe Elementary
Region 29 Social Studies:
- Simon Davis, Ponderosa Elementary
- Reed Runyon, Poage Elementary
- Waylon Hall, Argillite Elementary
- Tristan Barnett, Poage Elementary
- Wes Merrill, Russell McDowell Intermediate
Region 29 Language Arts:
- Paper Lemaster, Poage Elementary
- Kaylee Benicker, Russell McDowell Intermediate
- Milly Hicks, Oakview Elementary
- Courtney Govey, Ponderosa Elementary & Avalyn Roll, Russell McDowell Intermediate
Region 29 Arts & Humanities:
- Molly Hicks, Oakview Elementary
- Dylan McNurlin, Russell McDowell Intermediate
- Rylan Braden, Poage Elementary
- Avalyn Roll, Russell McDowell Elementary
- Tylar Seasor, Ponderosa Elementary & McKinley Ellsworth, Hager Elementary
Region 29 Composition:
- Rylan Braden, Poage Elementary
- Savannah Miles, Russell McDowell Elementary
- Khloe Haywood, Russell McDowell Elementary
- Paper Lemaster, Poage Elementary & Jill Riffe, Raceland-Worthington Middle