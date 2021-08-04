ASHLAND Poage Landing Days is expected to be back to normal this year, although with the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19, anything could happen.
Christy Meade, Poage Landing Days president, the committee wasn't sure at the beginning of the year whether the festival would happen, but they decided to push ahead.
“We could only plan based on the restrictions and information currently in place,” Meade said. “Things are always changing and we have no idea what September may look like I started this year telling people we will have a Poage Landing Days Festival, but I don’t know what it will look like. Six months later, I’m still telling people the same thing.”
For now, she said, she expects the festival to be much like what the public is used to, with more distancing among vendors and additional hand-washing and sanitizing stations, with the idea changes may be made as time goes on.
But she said she believes the community is ready for Poage Landing Days to return.
“If the interest we have had on social media is an indicator, it should be a successful event,” she said. “We want people to feel safe and comfortable and are constantly working on how we make this happen.”
The event, set for Sept. 17-19, will include a craft tent, live music, car show, bike show, food trucks, inflatables and activities for children and the Southern Fried Cone Fest, the longest-running slalom skateboard race in Kentucky.
“In 2015, we were lucky enough to host the world championship of downhill slalom skateboard racing and had some of the best skaters from all around come to Ashland,” Meade said. “We’ve hosted racers like the Brown Bomber Richy Carrasco, Lynn Kramer, Joe McLaren, Dave Hackett and many more pro skaters.”
ConeFest is hosted by the skateboard group HOSS, which stands for Hillbilly Outlaw Slalom Skaters.
This year's lineup also includes Cincinnati Circus, which includes circus-style entertainment for children.
Nationally known musical acts have been scheduled but Meade said, because of contractual obligations, can not be announced yet.
Otherwise, the schedule of events for Poage Landing Days, which is subject to change because of CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus, is:
Sept. 17
Noon — opening.
Noon to 10 p.m. — Children’s Amusement Activities, arts and crafts vendors and street and food vendors.
Noon to 4 p.m. — Music on 15th Street stage.
5 to 10 p.m. — Music on 16th Street stage.
Sept. 18
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Children’s Amusement Activities.
11 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. — Cincinnati Circus Company.
9 a.m. — Southern Fried Cone Fest practice.
10:30 a.m. — Southern Fried Cone Fest qualifying, 17th St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Cruise In Car Show.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Arts and crafts vendors.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Street and food Vendors.
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Children’s Activity Tent.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Mr. Puppet (comedian /ventriloquist puppet show)
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Music on 15th Street stage.
6 to 10:30 p.m. — Entertainment on 16th Street stage.
Sept. 19
10:30 a.m. — Fellowship with coffee and doughnuts.
11 a.m. to noon — Church service.
8 a.m. — Southern Fried Cone Fest, Ramey Street skateboard race.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Children’s amusement activities.
1 to 6 p.m. — Children’s activity tent.
Noon to 6 p.m. — Cincinnati Circus Company.
1 to 6 p.m. — Mr. Puppet (comedian /ventriloquist puppet show).
Noon to 6 p.m. — Food and street vendors.
Noon to 5 p.m. — Arts and crafts vendors.
Noon to 5:45 p.m. — Music on 15th Street stage.
