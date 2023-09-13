ASHLAND To celebrate Ashland's beginnings, Poage Landing Days will get under way Friday, with events lasting through the weekend.
Food vendors, street vendors, arts and crafts tent and children's activities will be available at noon Friday on Winchester Avenue between 13th and 18th streets.
More activities include:
Friday
Noon — Festival opens
Noon — Chain Reaction (Armstrong Stage)
6 p.m. — Against the Grain (Armstrong Stage)
7:30 p.m. — Live Stream Ashland V. Russell (On Winchester)
7:45 p.m. — Jason Mays Band (Armstrong Stage)
10 p.m. — Festival closes
Saturday
10 a.m. — Festival opens
11 a.m. — Children's activity tent
Noon — Brady Ross and Route 23 (Armstrong Stage)
Noon — Phil Clark's Martial Arts Demonstration (Broadway Square)
12:15 p.m. — Cincinnati Circus Stunt Show.
1 p.m. — "Swinging with Elvis" by Lee Dean (Armstrong Stage)
2 p.m. — Barry Frazee (Armstrong Stage)
2:30 p.m. — Cincinnati Circus Stunt Show
3 p.m. — Roscoe and Tilly Mae Riverton (Armstrong Stage)
3 p.m. — PDL Pageant (Broadway Square)
4 p.m. — Angie Fletcher (Armstrong Stage)
5 p.m. — Blue Sky (Armstrong Stage)
5 p.m. — Cincinnati Circus Stunt Show
7 p.m. — Opening ceremonies (16th Street Stage)
7:30 p.m. — Rodney Crisp and his Honky Tonk Dance Band (16th Street Stage)
7:30 p.m. — Cincinnati Circus Stunt Show
9 p.m. — Mark Chestnutt (16th Street Stage)
Sunday
8 a.m. — Southern Fried Conefest (Ramey Street)
10 a.m. — All-Day Fellowship Service (16th Street Stage)
11 a.m. — Festiva opens with vendors, arts and crafts, children's amusements and children's activity tent)
Noon — Cincinnati Circus Stunt Show
2 p.m. — Sonya Newman (Armstrong Stage)
2:30 p.m. — Cincinnati Circus Stunt Show
3 p.m. — SCC Band (Armstrong Stage)
4 p.m. — Tyler Waller (Armstrong Stage)
4:30 p.m. — Cincinnati Circus Stunt Show
5 p.m. — Outrider (Armstrong Stage)
6 p.m. — Festival closes.