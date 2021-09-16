ASHLAND Poage Landing Days will return to downtown Ashland on Friday, with activities continuing on Saturday and Sunday.
Because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, Poage Landing Days President Christy Meade said vendors will be distanced and hand-washing and hand-sanitizing stations will be available. She said she expects good attendance.
“If the interest we have had on social media is an indicator, it should be a successful event,” she said in a previous interview. “We want people to feel safe and comfortable and are constantly working on how we make this happen.”
The schedule of events includes:
Friday
Noon — opening.
Noon to 10 p.m. — Children’s Amusement Activities, arts and crafts vendors and street and food vendors.
Noon to 4 p.m. — Music on 15th Street stage: Chain Reaction.
5 to 10 p.m. — Music on 16th Street stage: The Whipps and Creek Don't Rise.
Saturday
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Children’s Amusement Activities.
11 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. — Cincinnati Circus Company.
9 a.m. — Southern Fried Cone Fest practice.
10:30 a.m. — Southern Fried Cone Fest qualifying, 17th Street.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Cruise In Car Show.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Arts and crafts vendors.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Street and food Vendors.
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Children’s Activity Tent.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Mr. Puppet (comedian /ventriloquist puppet show)
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Music on 15th Street stage.
6 to 10:30 p.m. — Entertainment on 16th Street stage: Parmalee.
Sunday
10:30 a.m. — Fellowship with coffee and doughnuts.
11 a.m. to noon — Church service.
8 a.m. — Southern Fried Cone Fest, Ramey Street skateboard race.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Children’s amusement activities.
1 to 6 p.m. — Children’s activity tent.
Noon to 6 p.m. — Cincinnati Circus Company.
1 to 6 p.m. — Mr. Puppet (comedian /ventriloquist puppet show).
Noon to 6 p.m. — Food and street vendors.
Noon to 5 p.m. — Arts and crafts vendors.
Noon to 5:45 p.m. — Music on 15th Street stage.