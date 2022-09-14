ASHLAND Excitement builds for Poage Landing Days, which will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday in downtown Ashland.
In conjunction with the event, the LST-325 World War II landing ship is docked at the Port of Ashland, offering tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Thursday and continuing through Sunday. Admission is free for World War II veterans, Korean War veterans, active military service members and first responders with ID.
Headlining music performers will be country star Pam Tillis and local native Paul Pace.
WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, scheduled to appear Friday, has canceled his appearance, but in his place will be Arn Anderson and Dean Malenko, who will appear for a meet-and-greet from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. FTC wrestling will be at 7 p.m.
Schedule of events
Friday
Noon — Festival opens; children’s amusements and activities; arts and crafts vendors and food.
On the Armstrong Stage:
Noon to 2 p.m. — Chain Reaction.
6 to 7:15 p.m. — Barry Frazee.
7:45 to 9 p.m. — Jason Mays Band.
16th Street Stage
5 to 7 p.m. — AEW Wrestler Arn Anderson and former wrestler and All Elite Wrestling senior producer Dean Malenko, a meet and greet.
7 to 9 p.m. — FTC Wrestling
Saturday
10 a.m. — Festival opens.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Children’s amusements and activities; arts and crafts vendors and food.
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Southern Fried Cone Fest, 17th. Street skateboard race.
Cincinnati Circus Company shows at 12:15, 3, 5:45 and 8:30 p.m.
Armstrong Stage
Noon to 12:45 p.m. — AXIS.
1 to 1:45 p.m. — “Swinging with Elvis” by Lee Dean.
2 to 2:45 p.m. — Griffin Mason.
3 to 3:45 p.m. — Mattox Hale.
4 to 4:45 p.m. — Against the Grain.
5 to 5:45 p.m. — She and I.
Main Stage at 16th Stage
7 p.m. — Opening Ceremonies.
7:30 p.m. — Paul Pace.
9 p.m. — Pam Tillis.
Sunday
11 a.m. — Festival opens.
8 a.m. — Southern Friend Cone, Ramey Street skateboard face.
Church Service
Main Stage at 16th Stage
10:30 a.m. — Morning fellowship.
11 a.m. — Service begins.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Arts and vendors.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Children’s amusement and Activities, vendors.
Cincinnati Circus Company shows at 11:45 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.
Armstrong Stage
1 to 1:45 p.m. — Bended Knee.
2 to 2:45 p.m. — Tony Wilson.
3 to 3:45 p.m. — Janetta Blevins.
4 to 4:45 p.m. — The Pink Ladies.
5 to 5:45 p.m. — Country Drive.
