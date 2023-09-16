ASHLAND An annual five-block festival returned, bringing hundreds to downtown Ashland over the weekend.
The Poage Landing Days Festival takes place every third weekend in September.
Kimberly Adams, from Olive Hill, was among the crowd, standing by inflatables set up on Winchester Avenue with her three kids and a friend on Saturday. She said it was her first time coming to Poage Landing Days.
“We just came to have something to do for the kids to let them get out and have fun; the kids love it,” she said. "They can’t wait to see the (Cincinnati) Circus, they are really excited.”
More than a dozen food vendors, with items ranging from pulled pork sandwiches to ice cream to carnival-themed food lined Winchester Avenue. The smell of hot food lingered throughout the streets.
Natalie Robbins, from Huntington, was scoping out the vendors trying to find something to eat with her family.
“We try to hit any community event that’s going on to support small businesses,” Robbins said. “We try to stop by every year. There is a lot of vendors here and it’s a pretty good vibe. I am enjoying it.”
Besides the plethora of different food vendors to choose from, there were 20-plus different craft venues set up in the arts and crafts tent and over a dozen street vendors to visit.
Valerie and Dwayne Blankenship, from West Virginia, said it was their first time coming to the festival.
“We’ve actually never been here before, we had heard about it and wanted to check out the crafts. It looks like there is a good crowd here today," Valerie said. “The weather is beautiful; we love to support our community and local crafters. ... The city of Ashland did a really good job putting it together."
Rachel Burton was strolling through the heart of Ashland with her kids hoping to find some grub and handmade crafts.
“It’s just a good day to get out, see local crafts and let the kids play,” Burton said. “We will get some food, some ice cream or snow cones and find some handmade stuff.”
The Cincinnati Circus Stunt Show performed seven different times over three days, showcasing a variety of stunts where crowds of people congregated to get a peek.
Mark Chesnutt, a country music singer and songwriter with 14 No. 1 hits, headlined Poage Landing Days on the 16th Street stage on Saturday night.
(606) 326-2657 |