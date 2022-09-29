ASHLAND The Poage Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored Annie Poage with a headstone in Ashland Cemetery on Sept. 17.
According to Cheryl Spriggs, of the Poage DAR, she and Deborah Everman, Poage Chapter Daughter and Chair of the Historic Preservation Committee, were cleaning the headstones of the Poage family members in the cemetery and were searching for Annie Poage’s headstone.
“We stumbled upon only a DAR insignia with her name on it to mark her gravesite, no headstone,” Spriggs said.
Poage — full name Margaret Ann Poage — was a member of Ashland’s founding family and a charter member of the Poage Chapter DAR in 1909. She preferred to be called Col. Annie Poage.
“We decided that day that Poage Chapter would erect a headstone for Annie to honor this remarkable woman and soon found out just how remarkable she was when we started researching Annie,” Spriggs said.
They received permission from the Poage family, and the endeavor took two years to complete.
Because she was the first female Kentucky Colonel, Everman and Spriggs wrote a grant to get funding for the headstone from The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. It was awarded in 2022.
Spriggs said they received plenty of help from the Ashland Park Board.
Around 60 people — including 16 Poage family members — attended the ceremony, which was conducted on Constitution Day and during Poage Landing Days.
Annie Poage was born on Feb. 23, 1857, and died on June 22, 1938. She was born in Ashland to parents Hugh Calvin Poage and Sarah Davenport.
Poage was a correspondent for the Louisville Courier Journal and a King’s Daughter. She chaired the Daughters of the War of 1812 National Congress 1919 and the 1919 Continental Congress.