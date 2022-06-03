Poage Chapter announced the recipient of the DAR Good Citizen Award for Russell High School is Jefferson Davis Brown. Candidates for this award are nominated by the school counselor and voted on by the Senior Class. Candidates must have demonstrated the qualities of Dependability, Service, Leadership, and Patriotism to be considered for the award and finalist is required to write an essay. The topic this year was The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the establishment of this monument.
Davis’ mother and grandmother were also winners of the Good Citizen Award, making it a trifecta for the family. Davis’ grandmother Lois Diane Tingler was the Good Citizen Award winner in 1962 at Raceland High School and his mother Dana Brown was the award winner in 1988 at Raceland High School.
The DAR Good Citizen Award is open to all high school seniors in Boyd, Carter, and Greenup County through Poage Chapter DAR.
Davis was presented with the DAR Good Citizen Certificate, a DAR Good Citizen pin and wallet card along with a monetary gift and yard sign.
Davis will attend Asbury College in the fall.