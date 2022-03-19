FLEMINGSBURG Po’ Ramblin’ Boys will return to Years of Farming at 2 p.m. Sunday; New Highway will open.
Formed in the Smoky Mountains, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys earned the title of Emerging Artist of the Year at the 2018 IBMA Awards. They formed their band in 2014 with C.J. Lewandowski on mandolin, Josh Rinkel on guitar, Jereme Brown playing banjo and Jasper Lorentzen on bass, playing multiple times a week for a year and half.
As New Highway, Gus Black and son Mark Black, along with Jackie Reeves, have been together nearly 20 years. Now with newest member Jesse Fuson, the group makes praise-and-worship music, each sharing his or her own testimony.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased in advance or at the door. Children 12 and younger accompanied by an adult are admitted free. Attendees will have the chance to win door prizes provided by sponsors, including two tickets to the April 10 show featuring Lonesome River Band with Gibson Davis and Copper Valley opening.
For more information or tickets, visit yearsoffarming.com or call Paula Hinton at (606) 748-0798 or email her at paulahinton2000@yahoo.com.