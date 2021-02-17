Road crews stayed on task in the middle of a tumultuous stretch of inclement weather — and they prepared for more, according to the forecast.
As of Wednesday morning, Kentucky Department of Highways crews worked steadily to clear roads as they plowed, treated and cut trees.
Back-to-back winter storms were set to give way to a third one.
As of Wednesday morning, highly traveled roadways such as I-64, the AA Highway, U.S. 68, U.S. 23, Ky. 67 (Industrial Parkway) and others were reported as mostly clear. Most priority “B” and “C” routes remain partly to mostly covered with snow and ice. Some back roads have a hard snowpack that’s difficult to plow. Many roads remain blocked by downed trees and power lines in Elliott, Carter and Boyd counties. All crews will continue 12-hour rotating shifts plowing and treating roads as needed and cutting trees, according KYTC District 9.
The expected partly sunny skies and a rise in temperatures helped break ice loose from pavement on Wednesday, but many roads remained snow-covered. Another winter storm is expected to add additional snow cover. If you can remain at home and off roads, it will keep you safe, KYTC reminded.
Road condition highlights in counties hardest hit by freezing rain and ice this week:
• Boyd: Tuesday night, Kentucky routes 854, 757, 752, 1134, Boy Scout Road, and others remained blocked by downed trees and power lines, while Ky. 5 and Ky. 3 were open but with mostly to partly covered lanes. Widespread power outages.
• Carter: I-64, AA Highway mostly clear, and other priority “A” routes like U.S. 60 are passable but still snow covered. All other routes snow covered, and many still have downed trees possibly blocking travel. Widespread power outages.
• Elliott: Roads covered, and Ky. 7 and Ky. 32 is passable. Most other routes assumed closed by downed by trees and power lines. Widespread power outages.
• Rowan: I-64 and priority A routes mostly clear to fair condition or passable. Other routes are partly to mostly covered. Worse conditions in southern part of the county. Ky. 1167 blocked with trees and power lines down. Ky. 3138 Clay Lick Road blocked with trees down.
Motorists and residents should be aware that while crews in all counties will remain on duty clearing roads through the week, the large amount of downed trees and the additional snow expected will hamper efforts, according to KYTC.
Visit GoKY.ky.gov for more information. Follow @KYTCDistrict9 on Twitter or visit the KYTC District 9 Facebook page.